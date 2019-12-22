First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
WI in IND Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4 at Karachi

Catch all the live updates from Day 4 of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 22, 2019 10:26:12 IST

191/10
Overs
59.3
R/R
3.22
Fours
24
Sixes
3
Extras
6
271/10
Overs
85.5
R/R
3.17
Fours
28
Sixes
2
Extras
23
470/2
Overs
118.0
R/R
3.98
Fours
42
Sixes
4
Extras
7
Vishwa Fernando 24 2 105 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3 report: Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood smashed hundreds and forged a 278-run stand to flatten Sri Lanka in the second and final Test in Karachi on Saturday.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4 at Karachi

Pakistan's Abid Ali celebrates his century against Sri Lanka during the third day of the second Test match at the National Stadium in Karachi. AP

Bundled out for a paltry 191 in the first innings, Pakistan finished the third day on 395-2, with a commanding lead of 315 runs, after a vastly improved batting display at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Abid followed his century on debut in the drawn Rawalpindi Test with a career-best 174, which included 21 boundaries and a six. Shan’s 135 was also his highest test score, studded with three sixes and seven boundaries.

Skipper Azhar Ali (57) and Babar Azam (22) will return on Sunday hoping to bat Sri Lanka out of the contest and inch closer to a series victory.

The last time both Pakistan openers smashed centuries in the same innings was in 2001 when Saeed Anwar and Taufeeq Umar got hundreds in a Multan Test against Bangladesh.

Lahiru Kumara finally separated the duo when Shan attempted a pull shot and the top-edge found Oshada Fernando at deep square leg. It was the end of Pakistan’s highest second-innings stand for any wicket.

Abid was looking good for a double century but he perished lbw trying to flick Kumara.

The two-match series, part of the World Test Championship, marks Pakistan’s first Tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore.

With inputs from Reuters   

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 22, 2019 10:26:12 IST

Tags : Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Haris Sohail, Lasith Embuldeniya, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all