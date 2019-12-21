Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3 at Karachi
Catch all the live updates from Day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 26 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 22nd, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Rail, road traffic gets disrupted in Patna, Nawada in Bihar as RJD calls for state-wide bandh against CAA
-
Why Kangana Ranaut's curiously timed rants against fellow Bollywood stars are getting tiresome
-
The joy and challenges of translating Perumal Murugan's Thondra Thunai — an evocative account of his mother
-
Nitish Kumar asserts NRC has no place in Bihar, becomes first NDA ally to reject proposed move for nationwide citizen's register
-
Air India gets Rs 500-cr govt guarantee for fund raising; national carrier has received over Rs 30,520-cr equity infusion since FY12
-
Donald Trump blasts evangelical magazine 'Christianity Today' that backed his impeachment, says publication 'has been doing poorly'
-
Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 18 tips: Marcus Rashford best bet for captaincy; Liverpool miss out through Club World Cup
-
CAA protests: What the government must learn from India's mass movements against citizenship reforms
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 2 report: Dinesh Chandimal helped Sri Lanka earn a first-innings lead of 23 against Pakistan, whose strong reply left the second and final Test evenly poised in Karachi on Friday.
Dinesh Chandimal acknowledges his fifty against Pakistan during the second day of the second Test in Karachi. AP
Chandimal scored 74 and forged half-century partnerships with Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilruwan Perera to help Sri Lanka post 271 all out at Karachi’s National Stadium.
Pakistan, bundled out for 191 in the first innings, cruised to 57 for no loss with openers Abid Ali (32) and Shan Masood (21) looking unperturbed against the Sri Lankan attack.
Earlier, Shaheen Afridi claimed his maiden five-wicket haul and Mohammad Abbas returned 4-55 to restrict Sri Lanka to a sub-300 total and keep the hosts alive in the contest.
Resuming on 64-3, Sri Lanka lost both overnight batsmen cheaply.
Abbas fired two bouncers at Lasith Embuldeniya before dismissing the nightwatchman with a slower delivery and Afridi accounted for Angelo Mathews who was caught behind for 13.
Chandimal hit a four off Abbas to bring up his fifty and put Sri Lanka ahead but a century eluded him. The right-hander, who hit 10 boundaries, perished at backward point trying to play a cut shot off spinner Haris Sohail.
The two-match series, part of the World Test Championship, marks Pakistan’s first Tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore.
The weather-hit opening Test at Rawalpindi ended in a draw.
With inputs from Reuters
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 21, 2019 10:25:11 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Shaheen Afridi five-for can't stop Dinesh Chandimal from taking visitors into lead on day two of second Test
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2 at Karachi, Full Cricket Score: Ali, Masood guide hosts to steady start in second essay
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 at Karachi, Full Cricket Score: Lankans stutter after restricting hosts to modest total