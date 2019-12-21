First Cricket
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3 at Karachi

Catch all the live updates from Day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 21, 2019 10:25:11 IST

191/10
Overs
59.3
R/R
3.22
Fours
24
Sixes
3
Extras
6
271/10
Overs
85.5
R/R
3.17
Fours
28
Sixes
2
Extras
23
175/0
Overs
40.0
R/R
4.38
Fours
18
Sixes
3
Extras
4
Shan Masood Batting 78 116 5 2
Abid Ali Batting 93 124 13 1
Vishwa Fernando 12 1 41 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: Dinesh Chandimal helped Sri Lanka earn a first-innings lead of 23 against Pakistan, whose strong reply left the second and final Test evenly poised in Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3 at Karachi

Dinesh Chandimal acknowledges his fifty against Pakistan during the second day of the second Test in Karachi. AP

Chandimal scored 74 and forged half-century partnerships with Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilruwan Perera to help Sri Lanka post 271 all out at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Pakistan, bundled out for 191 in the first innings, cruised to 57 for no loss with openers Abid Ali (32) and Shan Masood (21) looking unperturbed against the Sri Lankan attack.

Earlier, Shaheen Afridi claimed his maiden five-wicket haul and Mohammad Abbas returned 4-55 to restrict Sri Lanka to a sub-300 total and keep the hosts alive in the contest.

Resuming on 64-3, Sri Lanka lost both overnight batsmen cheaply.

Abbas fired two bouncers at Lasith Embuldeniya before dismissing the nightwatchman with a slower delivery and Afridi accounted for Angelo Mathews who was caught behind for 13.

 Chandimal added 67 runs with de Silva, who made 32 before fluffing his pull shot against Afridi.

Chandimal hit a four off Abbas to bring up his fifty and put Sri Lanka ahead but a century eluded him. The right-hander, who hit 10 boundaries, perished at backward point trying to play a cut shot off spinner Haris Sohail.

 Perera, who was hit on the helmet grill by an Afridi delivery, made a defiant 48 before falling to the quick who claimed the last two Sri Lankan wickets in three deliveries.

The two-match series, part of the World Test Championship, marks Pakistan’s first Tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore.

The weather-hit opening Test at Rawalpindi ended in a draw.

With inputs from Reuters  

Updated Date: Dec 21, 2019 10:25:11 IST

