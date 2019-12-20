First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
WI in IND Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 at Karachi

Catch all the live updates from Day 2 of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 20, 2019 10:47:00 IST

191/10
Overs
59.3
R/R
3.22
Fours
24
Sixes
3
Extras
6
81/5
Overs
31.5
R/R
2.57
Fours
7
Sixes
0
Extras
12
Shaheen Afridi 8.5 3 19 2
Mohammad Abbas 14 6 26 3

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Pacer Lahiru Kumara and spinner Lasith Embuldeniya picked up four wickets each to help Sri Lanka restrict Pakistan for 191 in the first innings on the opening day of the second and final Test in Karachi on Thursday.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 at Karachi

Sri Lankan players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistani captain Azhar Ali during the second Test in Karachi. AP

Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam struck fifties with opener Abid Ali, who made 38, the only other batsman for the hosts to reach double digits after captain Azhar Ali won the toss and chose to bat first.

In reply, Sri Lanka reached 64 for three in their first innings at the end of the day’s play with Pakistan’s fast bowlers doing all the damage.

Oshada Fernando was the first to fall to Pakistan’s young fast bowler Shaheen Afridi for four while captain Dimuth Karunaratne was out for 25, dragging Mohammad Abbas on to his stumps.

Abbas also dismissed Kusal Mendis for 13, leaving former skipper Angelo Mathews, unbeaten on eight, and nightwatchman Embuldeniya to take Sri Lanka to stumps.

Earlier, left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando gave Sri Lanka a brilliant start by sending back Pakistan opener Shan Masood and Azhar, who has not scored a fifty since his 134 against New Zealand in December 2018, in the space of three deliveries.

Azam, who made 60, added 55 with Abid for the third wicket and another 62 for the fourth with Shafiq to steady the innings for Pakistan.

Left-arm spinner Embuldeniya, who came into the side for injured fast bowler Kasun Rajitha, got Babar out stumped and also took the wickets of Harish Sohail and tailenders Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Afridi to wrap up the innings.

Kumara bowled at a brisk pace during the entire day and dismissed Mohammad Rizwan and Yasir Shah in consecutive deliveries to add to the wicket of Abid.

Shafiq fell in a soft fashion when he top-edged Kumara to fine leg to fall for 63, ending Pakistan’s hopes of posting a score in excess of 200.

Both sides were forced into changes in the bowling department due to injury and illness. Pakistan added experienced leg-spinner Yasir Shah for fast bowler Usman Shinwari, who is down with fever, while Sri Lanka included Embuldeniya in the side.

The two-match series, part of the World Test Championship, marks Pakistan’s first Tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore.

The weather-hit opening test at Rawalpindi ended in a draw.

With inputs from Reuters 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 10:47:00 IST

Tags : Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Embuldeniya, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Shaheen Afridi, Test Cricket, Vishwa Fernando

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all