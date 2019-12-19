Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1 at Karachi
Catch all the live updates from Day 1 of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs BEN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 20th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh imposes Section 144 to derail stir; several metro stations shut in Delhi
-
Australia bushfires: New South Wales declares emergency for second time in two months, deploys 1,700 firefighters as 100 wildfires rage
-
Sensex, Nifty choppy as global investors turn cautious over Donald Trump's impeachment; bank stocks, Tata Steel trade negative
-
Made in Heaven, Fleabag, Girls: Why this decade's 'messy' heroine trope in television is a welcome change
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
LaLiga: El Clasico ends in stalemate as Barcelona and Real Madrid fail to break deadlock amid high off-field drama
-
Inspired by Ahom warrior Mula Gabhoru, Assamese women take centrestage in fresh anti-CAA protests across state
-
Two suicides, one tale: Maharashtra farmers' agonising wait for compensation after fury of August 2019 floods
-
In Chennai, local organisations work toward restoring water bodies, with sustainability in mind
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Having already realised the dream of playing a Test in front of the home crowd in the drawn opening match against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, skipper Azhar Ali on Wednesday said that Pakistan are eyeing a win in Karachi to make the series memorable.
Pakistan captain Azhar Ali addresses a press conference at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. AP
The two-match series marks Pakistan’s first Test on home soil since a militant attack in 2009 on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore. That attack left six security personnel and two civilians dead and six players injured, and meant Pakistan spent the next decade in the test wilderness as teams refused to play there.
The series is also part of the World Test Championship, which sees the top nine Test nations face-off over a two-year period, scoring points based on their success and culminating in a final at Lords in June 2021.
Pakistan have lost six out of their last seven Tests and it was time to get back on track with victory in the second Test that starts from Thursday, Azhar said.
“We all dreamt of Test cricket’s return to Pakistan and wanted to play in front of our home crowd. Along with that it’s also the World Test Championship and we want to make our first series at home memorable by winning this Test. We will try our best to perform well as a team and produce a good result," he told reporters.
After the Pakistan Cricket Board promised watertight security for the tour, Sri Lanka played several limited-overs matches earlier this year in Pakistan, though 10 key players opted out citing security concerns.
The first Test between the sides ended in a draw due to frequent weather interruption.
On the final day, Pakistan was at 252/2 before the play was affected by bad weather. The side was powered by Abid Ali's 109 and Babar Azam's 102. Dhananjaya de Silva remained unbeaten on 102 runs helping the Lankan team reach a score of 308/6.
With inputs from Reuters and ANI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 19, 2019 10:45:04 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test at Rawalpindi, Day 3 full cricket score: Play called off after 5.2 overs bowled
Highlights, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 5 at Rawalpindi, Full cricket score: Abid Ali, Babar Azam tons impress hosts in drawn contest
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Bad weather curtails visitors' chances of posting big total in first innings