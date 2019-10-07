First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 5 Oct 07, 2019
NED vs NEP
Nepal beat Netherlands by 4 wickets
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 4 Oct 06, 2019
NEP vs HK
Nepal beat Hong Kong by 4 wickets
SL in PAK Oct 09, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Freedom Trophy Oct 10, 2019
IND vs SA
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Lahore

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the second T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 07, 2019 18:27:55 IST

58/2
Overs
6.5
R/R
8.92
Fours
7
Sixes
2
Extras
0
Mohammad Amir 2 0 20 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st T20I report: An inexperienced Sri Lanka upset top-ranked Pakistan with a 64-run victory in their first Twenty20 cricket match on Saturday.

Eighth-ranked Sri Lanka scored 165-5 before dismissing hosts Pakistan for 101.

Sri Lanka was pulled back by 19-year-old Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain (3-37), who grabbed a hat trick over separate overs in only his second T20 international.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Lahore

File picture of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Dasun Shanaka. AP

Several top Sri Lanka players, including star bowler Lasith Malinga, had pulled out of the tour to Pakistan due to security reasons and Shanaka was leading a young Sri Lanka side for the first time.

Sri Lanka opener Danushka Gunathilaka smashed a career-best 57 off 38 balls after Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed opted to field after winning the toss, hoping Sri Lanka bowlers would struggle later because of dew.

Recalled Pakistan batsmen Ahmed Shehzad (4) and Umar Akmal (0) failed in their comeback match and the hosts couldn't recover from 22-3 before being bowled out in 17.4 overs.

Hasnain became only the second Pakistan bowler after teammate Faheem Ashraf to register a hat trick in the game's shortest format. He is the youngest of the nine bowlers who have achieved this feat in T20 internationals.

Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep (3-21) had Pakistan opener Babar Azam (13) brilliantly caught one-handed by debutant wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka over his head, and Akmal was out plumb leg before wicket off the next delivery — the first ball he faced in Twenty20s since being dropped three years ago.

Shehzad, coming back into the side after more than a year, also struggled for his four runs before he dragged Isuru Udana (3-11) back onto his stumps as Pakistan lost three quick wickets inside the first five overs.

Sarfaraz (24) tried to build the innings but was bowled by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga while attempting a big hit.

Iftikhar Ahmed top scored for Pakistan with 25.

Earlier, Gunathilaka carried his ODI form into T20s that saw the left-hander scoring a brilliant century in the third and final one-day international at Karachi.

Gunathilaka forced Pakistan to make five bowling changes in the first six overs with some powerful hitting. He completed his half century with a six off Shadab Khan.

But Pakistan did well once legspinner Shadab had Gunathilaka lbw in the 10th over. Newcomer Bhanuka Rajapaksa (32) tried to up the scoring rate by hitting two fours and two sixes before Hasnain returned and put the brakes on with a hat trick.

Hasnain had Rajapaksa leg before wicket off a superb yorker off his last ball in the 16th over and then returned in his next over to dismiss Shanaka (17) and Shehan Jayasuriya (2) off the first two deliveries.

The second and third T20s are also at Lahore on Monday and Wednesday respectively.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2019 18:27:55 IST

Tags : Ahmed Shehzad, Avishka Fernando, Babar Azam, Cricket, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Lahore, Live Cricket Score, Pakistan Cricket Team, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shehan Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, t20 Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all