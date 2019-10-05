First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
VAN in MAL | 5th T20I Oct 04, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 22 runs
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 2 Oct 05, 2019
IRE vs NED
Ireland beat Netherlands by 6 wickets
SL in PAK Oct 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
SL in PAK Oct 09, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Lahore

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 05, 2019 19:24:21 IST

135/3
Overs
16.0
R/R
8.44
Fours
13
Sixes
3
Extras
11

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Pakistan won the toss and sent Sri Lanka into bat in the first Twenty20 international in Lahore Saturday, with maverick batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal back in the home side.

Shehzad, 27, is playing for the first time since a five-and-half month ban after he failed a doping test last year while Umar is playing his first Twenty20 since September 2016.

Sri Lanka are led by allrounder Dasun Shanaka for the first time after regular T20 captain Lasith Malinga and nine top players refused to tour Pakistan over security fears.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 27, is making his international debut.

The remaining two matches will also be played in Lahore on Monday and Wednesday.

Pakistan won the preceding three-match ODI series 2-0 with the first match rained off.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2019 19:24:21 IST

Tags : Ahmed Shehzad, Avishka Fernando, Babar Azam, Cricket, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Lahore, Live Cricket Score, Pakistan Cricket Team, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shehan Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, t20 Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all