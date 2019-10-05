Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Pakistan won the toss and sent Sri Lanka into bat in the first Twenty20 international in Lahore Saturday, with maverick batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal back in the home side.

Shehzad, 27, is playing for the first time since a five-and-half month ban after he failed a doping test last year while Umar is playing his first Twenty20 since September 2016.

Sri Lanka are led by allrounder Dasun Shanaka for the first time after regular T20 captain Lasith Malinga and nine top players refused to tour Pakistan over security fears.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 27, is making his international debut.

The remaining two matches will also be played in Lahore on Monday and Wednesday.

Pakistan won the preceding three-match ODI series 2-0 with the first match rained off.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha

With inputs from AFP