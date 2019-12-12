Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Led by teenager Naseem Shah, Pakistan dominated Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the first Test in a game that marked Test cricket’s return to Pakistan after 10 years. Having won the toss, Sri Lanka were 202-5 at stumps on Day 1 as bad light stopped play with 20.5 overs still left to be played.

With Pakistan surprisingly omitting spinner Yasir Shah from the team for the first Test, the hosts had to labour to claim wickets in the first session, allowing Sri Lanka to reach 89-0 at lunch.

But Naseem, just 16 years old, scalped 2-51 on the opening day of the first Test at Rawalpindi.

At stumps, Dhananjaya de Silva was still batting on 38 while Niroshan Dickwella was unbeaten on 11.

The last Test match in Pakistan was also played between these two teams, but was interrupted by a horrific terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan bus at Lahore. Eight people lost their lives in that attack while many Sri Lankan cricketers and officials were wounded in March 2009.

Consequently, the current Test series is being played under a cloud of heavy security.

