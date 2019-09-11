First Cricket
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne to lead visitors in ODIs in absence of Dimuth Karunaratne; Dasun Shanaka named T20I captain

Lahiru Thirimanne has replaced one-day international skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who refused to join the tour along with Twenty20 skipper Lasith Malinga.

Agence France-Presse, Sep 11, 2019 18:37:48 IST

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Wednesday named depleted squads for a six-match tour of Pakistan, after 10 top players opted out citing security concerns.

The other eight players who opted out of the Pakistan tour are Thisara Perera, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal and Dinesh Chandimal.

File images of Lahiru Thirimanne. Getty Images

File images of Lahiru Thirimanne. Getty Images

Thirimanne will lead a 15-member ODI squad, while the 16-member T20 squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka.

A majority of international teams have refused to tour Pakistan following a March 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus during a Test match in Lahore.

The other eight players who opted out of the Pakistan tour are Thisara Perera, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal and Dinesh Chandimal.

ODI squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.

T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.

Series schedule:

1st ODI — Karachi, 27 September

2nd ODI — Karachi, 29 September

3rd ODI —  Karachi, 2 October

1st T20 —  Lahore, 5 October

2nd T20 —  Lahore, 7 October

3rd T20 —  Lahore, 9 October

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2019 18:37:48 IST

