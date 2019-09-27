First Cricket
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Karachi's wait for ODI return continues after series opener gets washed out without a ball bowled

The 10-year wait for ODI cricket continues for Karachi after the first one-day international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off without any play on Friday.

The Associated Press, Sep 27, 2019 17:41:30 IST

Karachi: The 10-year wait for ODI cricket continues for Karachi after the first one-day international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off without any play on Friday.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Karachis wait for ODI return continues after series opener gets washed out without a ball bowled

The National Stadium in Karachi was completely waterlogged, leading to the first ODI getting called off. AP

An unusual spell of monsoon rain in the southern port city during this time of the year left the cricket ground completely waterlogged.

Umpires called off the match at 4:30 pm local time with no chance of any play.

The second game of the three-match series, which could also be affected by rain, is on Sunday.

Karachi hasn't hosted an ODI in 10 years since Sri Lanka last played here in 2009.

It is the first time since Sri Lanka's team bus was attacked in Lahore in 2009 that a foreign team will conduct a two-week tour of Pakistan with Karachi hosting all three ODIs. Major teams have avoided Pakistan since that ambush, which killed eight people and injured several players.

The ODI series will be followed by three Twenty20s at Lahore.

