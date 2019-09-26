Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Karachi gears up to host a depleted Sri Lanka side for first one-day international in 10 years
Pakistan have put in place stringent security measures normally reserved for heads of state. All the arrangements are being led by the country's military, with around 2,000 security personnel on alert at the team's hotel and at the ground.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 123 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs SAU Saurashtra beat Kerala by 3 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs GOA Andhra beat Goa by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs UP Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs HAR Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP Vs MIZ Mizoram beat Arunachal Pradesh by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 32 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 27th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 29th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 29th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 29th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs UTT - Sep 27th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD vs MIZ - Sep 27th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP vs SIK - Sep 27th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP vs RLY - Sep 27th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
From P Chidambaram, DK Shivakumar to Sharad Pawar: Why Opposition's allegation that ED is Centre's 'captive puppet' rings true
-
Karnataka bypolls on 21 October to be deferred till Supreme Court decides on disqualified MLAs' pleas, says Election Commission
-
Ayodhya Case in Supreme Court: On day 32 of hearing, counsel for Muslim parties apologises for questioning 2003 Archaeological Survey of India report
-
PMC crisis: Politicising cooperative banking mess is opportunism; RBI has to own up to its mistake of waking up too late
-
Salman Khan on completing a decade as Bigg Boss host: I think of quitting every year but it doesn't happen
-
Jamal Khashoggi murder 'happened under my watch', says Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman
-
After World Boxing Championships silver, Amit Panghal looks to add power to his punches ahead of Tokyo Olympics qualifiers
-
Oxford University-backed Project Dastaan to recreate lost legacies of Partition survivors through virtual reality
-
'Flying photographer' George Steinmetz on capturing environmental change, the ethics of using drones
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Karachi: Karachi hosts a one-day international for the first time in 10 years when Pakistan take on a depleted Sri Lanka on Friday, furthering the country's revival in international cricket.
"History will be made on Friday when Karachi will host the first ODI," said Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Representational image. Reuters
"We must thank the Sri Lankan team for touring us."
Teams have been reluctant to visit the cricket-mad country since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009.
Although no players were killed in the attack, several were injured and eight people died.
The attack forced Pakistan to play all their "home" Tests and most of its short-form games in the United Arab Emirates with Zimbabwe becoming the first team to return to Pakistan in 2015.
That tour was followed by a Twenty20 series by a World XI in 2017, a one-off T20 match against Sri Lanka that same year, and the West Indies for a Twenty20 series in Karachi in 2018.
The current tour -- comprising of three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20s -- was tainted by the withdrawal of 10 Sri Lankan players who cited security fears.
Sri Lanka then stalled the tour after receiving information of a possible militant attack on the team, before the all clear was finally given last week.
High security
Pakistan have put in place stringent security measures normally reserved for heads of state.
All the arrangements are being led by the country's military, with around 2,000 security personnel on alert at the team's hotel and at the ground.
Sri Lankan skipper Lahiru Thirimanne -- captaining the side after regular skipper Dimuth Karunaratne pulled out -- is confident cricket will be in focus.
"SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) has presented us the security plan which we are getting in Pakistan so I am pretty happy with that and I explained to my family as well, so they don't have a concern," said Thirimanne earlier this week.
The captain said the decision by some of his teammates to pull out of the tour was a "personal matter".
"We still have a good team," he said. "I believe if we play to our potential we can do very well."
Sarfaraz and fast bowler Wahab Riaz are the only Pakistani players who have played a one-day international in Karachi before -- back in 2008.
"I can't wait for Friday," said Sarfaraz, who took over as ODI captain in 2017.
The remaining ODIs will also be in Karachi on Sunday and Wednesday.
The two teams will also play three Twenty20 internationals -- all in Lahore -- on 5, 7 and 9 October.
Teams:
Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.
Updated Date:
Sep 26, 2019 20:35:52 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sarfaraz Ahmed requests local fans to become part of 'history' ahead of ODI series in Karachi
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Visitors greeted by presidential level security in Karachi ahead of limited-overs series
Sri Lanka leave for Pakistan tour, ODI skipper Lahiru Thirimanne says team satisfied with security arrangements