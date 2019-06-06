Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has urged his team to "stay ruthless" at the World Cup as they train their sights on Sri Lanka after shocking England.

The notoriously unpredictable Pakistan side held their nerve to beat the hosts by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday, just three days after crashing to a seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies at the same venue.

That ended a sequence of 11 consecutive defeats in completed one-day internationals.

Arthur praised his team's resolve after a "shocking" defeat in their tournament opener.

"It was just so good to see us go out and play with the belief and intensity that we had spoken about," Arthur told AFP.

"When we put all three disciplines together we know we can beat anybody. We now need to stay consistent and ruthless."

Pakistan posted an impressive 348-8 against a potent England bowling attack, with fifties from veteran Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in a rain-shortened match, also in Cardiff, to breathe life into their campaign.

But the 1996 champions will be wary of another middle-order batting collapse after they lost five wickets for 14 runs against New Zealand and seven wickets for 36 runs against Afghanistan.

Sri Lankan coach Chandika Hathurusingha said he had told his batsmen to up their game.

"I don't give pep talks. I give an honest talk, that's all.

"I tell them what has to be done. They have to come and perform," said Hathurusingha, who praised opener Kusal Perera for his 78-run knock, which helped Sri Lanka reach 201 against Afghanistan.

"He's an amazing player," said Hathurusingha. "We have given him the full license to bat the way he wants to bat. We know that when he's come up, most of the time it's match-winning."

But one factor outside anybody's control is the weather, with persistent rain forecast for Bristol on Friday.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match:

When will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match take place?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will take place on 7 June, 2019.

Where will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match be played?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will be played at County Ground in Bristol.

What time will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match begin?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 3.00 pm IST, with toss scheduled at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live scores and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

