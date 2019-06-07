First Cricket
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Islanders look to better past record against Pakistan

After a crushing seven-wicket defeat by West Indies in their tournament opener, former champions Pakistan beat hosts England by 14 runs in a high-scoring contest at Trent Bridge on Monday to get their campaign back on track

Reuters, Jun 07, 2019 08:30:54 IST

Pakistan’s stunning victory over World Cup favourites England has eased the pressure on Sarfaraz Ahmed’s squad before Friday’s potentially tricky test against Sri Lanka at Bristol, batting coach Grant Flower said on Thursday.

After a crushing seven-wicket defeat by West Indies in their tournament opener, former champions Pakistan beat hosts England by 14 runs in a high-scoring contest at Trent Bridge on Monday to get their campaign back on track.

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (2R) is mobbed by teammates after they he bowled out Afghanistan's Hamid Hasan for six runs to win 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on June 4, 2019. - Sri Lanka won the match by 34 runs. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Sri Lanka have lost all World Cup games against Pakistan. AFP

Having come into the World Cup on the back of a 4-0 series hammering by England, which was followed by a warm-up defeat by minnows Afghanistan, Flower said that downing Eoin Morgan’s men had helped settle the nerves in the dressing room.

“I definitely do sense a bit of confidence ... since we’ve won. It took off a lot of the pressure definitely, having gone through that string of defeats,” Flower told a news conference.

“Psychologically, that lifts a weight from their shoulders. And to score (close to) 350 against a very good England attack, the guys are relieved.

“We didn’t adapt well to conditions against West Indies ... there were nerves ... the guys got over that against England and showed their proper skills. It was a true test of character and they came through with flying colours in the second game.”

Sri Lanka have made a similarly patchy start, capitulating to New Zealand before seeing off a determined Afghanistan in a thriller. Flower said Dimuth Karunaratne’s team cannot be taken lightly.

“You have always got to be respectful and they have got good bowlers. I have just come out of a batting meeting to see their skills. And it should be a good game,” former Zimbabwe batsman Flower added.

“Hopefully the weather stays away. It’s a bit poor, the forecast. But I don’t think we’d be targeting any one individual though they have got some good seamers and some spinners with very good skills.”

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 07:40:27 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




