Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Hosts recall Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal for three-match T20I series

Pakistan on Wednesday recalled trouble-making opener Ahmed Shehzad and middle-order batsman Umar Akmal for the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka starting this weekend.

Agence France-Presse, Oct 02, 2019 15:42:42 IST

Karachi: Pakistan on Wednesday recalled trouble-making opener Ahmed Shehzad and middle-order batsman Umar Akmal for the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka starting this weekend.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Hosts recall Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal for three-match T20I series

File image of Umar Akmal. AP

It will be the first time that the 27-year-old Shehzad will represent Pakistan since a four-month ban for a failed dope test last year. The ban was further extended by six weeks after Shehzad violated rules by playing club matches despite the ban.

Shehzad played the last of his 57 T20 internationals in Scotland in June 2018. Umar, 29, played the last of his 82 T20 internationals in 2016 against the West Indies. That year, former head coach Waqar Younis labelled both Shehzad and Umar as "indisciplined" and called on selectors to let them play domestic cricket to earn their places in the national team.

The three T20 internationals will all be played in Lahore on 5, 6 and 7 October. Chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq announced the changes to the squad as it prepared to meet Sri Lanka for the final ODI of the tour on Wednesday in Karachi.

The first ODI was abandoned due to rain, while Pakistan won the second on Monday. "From the ODI side against Sri Lanka, there are three changes. Shehzad, Umar and Faheem Ashraf have replaced Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq," said Misbah.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead the T20 squad.

T20 squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 15:42:42 IST

