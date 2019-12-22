Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 4 at Karachi, Full Cricket Score: Oshada Fernando remains not out on 102 as hosts sniff victory
Catch all the live updates from Day 4 of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Day 3 report: Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood smashed hundreds and forged a 278-run stand to flatten Sri Lanka in the second and final Test in Karachi on Saturday.
Pakistan's Abid Ali celebrates his century against Sri Lanka during the third day of the second Test match at the National Stadium in Karachi. AP
Bundled out for a paltry 191 in the first innings, Pakistan finished the third day on 395-2, with a commanding lead of 315 runs, after a vastly improved batting display at Karachi’s National Stadium.
Abid followed his century on debut in the drawn Rawalpindi Test with a career-best 174, which included 21 boundaries and a six. Shan’s 135 was also his highest test score, studded with three sixes and seven boundaries.
Skipper Azhar Ali (57) and Babar Azam (22) will return on Sunday hoping to bat Sri Lanka out of the contest and inch closer to a series victory.
The last time both Pakistan openers smashed centuries in the same innings was in 2001 when Saeed Anwar and Taufeeq Umar got hundreds in a Multan Test against Bangladesh.
Lahiru Kumara finally separated the duo when Shan attempted a pull shot and the top-edge found Oshada Fernando at deep square leg. It was the end of Pakistan’s highest second-innings stand for any wicket.
Abid was looking good for a double century but he perished lbw trying to flick Kumara.
The two-match series, part of the World Test Championship, marks Pakistan’s first Tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Dec 22, 2019 18:14:48 IST
