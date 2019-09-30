First Cricket
SL in PAK | 2nd ODI Sep 30, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs
SIN T20I Tri-Series | Match 3 Sep 29, 2019
SIN vs ZIM
Singapore beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
VAN in MAL Oct 01, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Freedom Trophy Oct 02, 2019
IND vs SA
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Karachi: Hosts take lead in series with 67-run victory

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on the second one-day international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 01, 2019 08:15:57 IST

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs

305/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.1
Fours
20
Sixes
7
Extras
11
238/10
Overs
46.5
R/R
5.12
Fours
17
Sixes
5
Extras
21

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the second day-night match against Sri Lanka in Karachi on Monday.

Sri Lanka captain Lahiru Thirimanne and his Pakistan counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed pose with the series trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Sri Lanka captain Lahiru Thirimanne and his Pakistan counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed pose with the series trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The city has not hosted a one-day international since 2009 when Sri Lanka played two back-to-back matches at the National Stadium.

Teams have been reluctant to visit the cricket-mad country since a deadly militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore that year.

The first match was rained off without play, while the third and final match will be staged in Karachi on Wednesday.

The two teams will also play three Twenty20 internationals in Lahore next month.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Shozaib Raza (PAK)

TV umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 08:15:57 IST

Top Stories

