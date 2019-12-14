Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Rawalpindi: Play called off without a ball being bowled
Catch all the live updates from the Day 4 of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Rawalpindi: Pakistan’s first test match at home in over a decade is heading for a tame draw after rain and bad light wiped out almost the entire third day’s play against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi on Friday.
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates with a wicket during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi. AP
The weather-hit opening test also had play curtailed on the first two days and not even one innings has been completed since Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat.
Only 5.2 overs of play was possible on Friday and Sri Lanka added 19 runs to their overnight score to reach 282 for six.
Dhananjaya de Silva resumed the day unbeaten on 72 and had added only 15 to his tally before the umpires decided the light was not sufficient for play to continue. Dilruwan Perera was not out on six at the other end.
The two-match series marks Pakistan’s first tests on home soil since a militant attack in 2009 on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Dec 14, 2019 13:09:11 IST
