First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Dec 12, 2019
UAE vs USA
USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Dec 11, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 67 runs
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
ICC Academy, Dubai
WI in IND Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Rawalpindi: Play called off without a ball being bowled

Catch all the live updates from the Day 4 of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 14, 2019 13:09:11 IST

282/6
Overs
91.5
R/R
3.08
Fours
37
Sixes
1
Extras
14
Shaheen Afridi 22 7 58 2

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Rawalpindi: Pakistan’s first test match at home in over a decade is heading for a tame draw after rain and bad light wiped out almost the entire third day’s play against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi on Friday.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Rawalpindi: Play called off without a ball being bowled

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates with a wicket during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi. AP

The weather-hit opening test also had play curtailed on the first two days and not even one innings has been completed since Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat.

Only 5.2 overs of play was possible on Friday and Sri Lanka added 19 runs to their overnight score to reach 282 for six.

Dhananjaya de Silva resumed the day unbeaten on 72 and had added only 15 to his tally before the umpires decided the light was not sufficient for play to continue. Dilruwan Perera was not out on six at the other end.

The two-match series marks Pakistan’s first tests on home soil since a militant attack in 2009 on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore.

With inputs from Reuters

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 14, 2019 13:09:11 IST

Tags : Dhananjaya De Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Pakistan Cricket Team, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Rawalpindi, Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all