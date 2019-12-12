Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st Test Day 2 at Rawalpindi: Rain, bad light disrupts most of second day
Catch all the action from the second day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on our liveblog:
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs DEL Kerala drew with Delhi
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs SER Assam drew with Services
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Botswana Women beat Kenya Women by 7 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 67 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO vs USA - Dec 14th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 15th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: 3 dead in Guwahati after police 'opens fire' on protesters; curfew imposed in Shillong
-
SC orders probe into Telangana encounters: Extrajudicial killings are shock to India's legal conscience and have no place in a democracy
-
IIP contracts for 3rd straight month: With nosediving growth and high inflation, is economy entering a 'stagflation' phase?
-
Prashant Kishor's tweets on Citizenship Bill call attention to Nitish Kumar's U-turn on issue, symptomatic of turmoil roiling JD(U)
-
Rishi Kapoor on returning to Hindi films and his 'second stint': 'I don’t mind if the film is small. I’m not a star, I’m an actor'
-
UK Election 2019: As Britain goes to the polls, here's a look at key players, issues and process of picking the next PM
-
On board the Vivek Express, India's longest train journey, covering 9 states in 5 days
-
Volatility, thy name is onion: A deep-dive into water, markets and the great Indian onion story
-
PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: Chen Yufei beats PV Sindhu 20-22, 21-16, 21-12
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Led by teenager Naseem Shah, Pakistan dominated Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the first Test in a game that marked Test cricket’s return to Pakistan after 10 years. Having won the toss, Sri Lanka were 202-5 at stumps on Day 1 as bad light stopped play with 20.5 overs still left to be played.
Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lankan batsmen Angelo Mathews. AP Photo
With Pakistan surprisingly omitting spinner Yasir Shah from the team for the first Test, the hosts had to labour to claim wickets in the first session, allowing Sri Lanka to reach 89-0 at lunch.
But Naseem, just 16 years old, scalped 2-51 on the opening day of the first Test at Rawalpindi.
At stumps, Dhananjaya de Silva was still batting on 38 while Niroshan Dickwella was unbeaten on 11.
The last Test match in Pakistan was also played between these two teams, but was interrupted by a horrific terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan bus at Lahore. Eight people lost their lives in that attack while many Sri Lankan cricketers and officials were wounded in March 2009.
Consequently, the current Test series is being played under a cloud of heavy security.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 12, 2019 17:38:44 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Bad weather curtails visitors' chances of posting big total in first innings
Highlights, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1 at Rawalpindi, Full cricket score: Hosts' seamers impress on day of mixed fortunes
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Revisiting the horrific 2009 Lahore terror attack that stripped nation of its 'identity'