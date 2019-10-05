Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st T20I at Lahore: Danushka Gunathilaka's quickfire half-century powers visitors to win
Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on our live blog.
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
Toss report: Pakistan won the toss and sent Sri Lanka into bat in the first Twenty20 international in Lahore Saturday, with maverick batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal back in the home side.
Shehzad, 27, is playing for the first time since a five-and-half month ban after he failed a doping test last year while Umar is playing his first Twenty20 since September 2016.
Sri Lanka are led by allrounder Dasun Shanaka for the first time after regular T20 captain Lasith Malinga and nine top players refused to tour Pakistan over security fears.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 27, is making his international debut.
The remaining two matches will also be played in Lahore on Monday and Wednesday.
Pakistan won the preceding three-match ODI series 2-0 with the first match rained off.
Teams:
Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Oct 05, 2019 22:43:45 IST
