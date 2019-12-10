Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: From Javed Miandad ruling batting charts to Abdul Qadir's dominance, all important stats from Tests in Pakistan
A Test match will be played in Pakistan after 3,935 days as Azhar Ali and Co take on Sri Lanka in a two-match series, with the first one starting on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs PUD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs SAU Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs ODS Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Botswana Women beat Kenya Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 75 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Dec 11th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 11th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
LS passes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by overwhelming majority: BJP gets support from JDU, YSRCP, BJD; Opposition calls legislation discriminatory
-
By introducing religious aspect to notion of citizenship, CAB threatens to put India, Indians on slippery slope
-
From Asian Games medals, Olympics appearance to fighting for survival: Tale of four-time national tennis champion Vishnu Vardhan
-
Eknath Khadse demands disciplinary action against BJP workers responsible for defeat in Maharashtra, says he has evidence against guilty cadre
-
Paul A Volcker, Federal Reserve chairman who waged war on inflation and helped shape US economy for decades, dead at 92
-
Vivek Oberoi on reprising role in Inside Edge 2: He's come back like a wounded lion to reclaim his territory
-
Sensex drops 33 points in early trade, Nifty low; IT, auto stocks take a beating amid fresh infusion of funds
-
In Rajura rape case, 17 minor Adivasi girls and their families await a seemingly elusive justice
-
Climate change: Increasing presence of peafowl across Kerala piques scientists’ interest
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
A Test match will be played in Pakistan after 3,935 days as Azhar Ali and Co take on Sri Lanka in a two-match series, with the first one starting on Wednesday in Rawalpindi. A lot has changed since that fateful day of 3 March 2009 when a bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers took fire from terrorists near Gaddafi Stadium. Misbah-ul-Haq, who was part of that squad, is now Pakistan’s head coach while all the Sri Lanka players who featured in that Test have retired.
It will be intriguing to see Pakistan’s approach coming into the home series as they have lost each of their last six Tests. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have won three of their last four Test matches.
There's excitement over return of Test cricket in Pakistan and the fans desperately want their team to put up good performance. The onus will be on Pakistan fans to turn up in huge numbers and then on Azhar Ali's team to seal the deal as they have not won a Test at home since 2007.
But before that let’s look at some of the stats related to Tests played in Pakistan:
Pakistan have won 13 Tests against New Zealand which is a record for them. On the contrary, Sri Lanka have lost only three Tests out of 12 since 1993 in Pakistan.
Karachi's National Stadium has easily been Pakistan’s best venue over the years. Sri Lanka have lost four of the five Tests that they played against Pakistan at the venue. However, they won the only Test that they played against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where the first match of the series will be played.
No player has scored more runs than Javed Miandad in Tests in Pakistan. He is the only player to score 4,000-plus runs.
Abdul Qadir holds the record of taking most wickets in Pakistan in Tests.
Javed Miandad took 40 catches in Pakistan in Tests which is the most by any player.
Wasim Bari, Pakistan's former wicket-keeper, holds the record of most number of dismissals behind the stumps.
No captain has won more Test matches in Pakistan than Javed Miandad.
Javed Miandad is the only player to have played more than 50 Tests in Pakistan.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 10, 2019 10:42:08 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: 'Huge day for Pakistanis' as Dimuth Karunaratne and Co arrive to play first Test series in over a decade
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal make comebacks as visitors announce full-strength squad for Test series
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Hosts recall batsman Fawad Alam after 10 years for historic Test series