Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Former captain Younis Khan declines PCB's invitation to be special guest during second Test
Former captain Younis Khan has turned down Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) invitation to be a special guest during the second Test against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium, starting Thursday.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs BEN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests: SC to examine constitutional validity but refuses to stay legislation; nationwide protests continue
-
Citizenship Amendment Act: BJP chasing ghosts in Assam; Census data shows number of Hindu immigrants may have been exaggerated
-
Tata Sons says analysing NCLAT order restoring Mistry as chairman of Group; Cyrus terms verdict 'moral victory'
-
Amid nationwide CAA protests, Bollywood stays mostly mum: It's time to move from reel posturing to real action
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
ISL 2019-20: Goals from Sunil Chhetri, Albert Serran guide Bengaluru FC to victory over NorthEast United FC and retain top spot
-
Donald Trump on cusp of being impeached by House; US president denounces 'vicious crusade' in letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi
-
Journalist Rohini Mohan on her Assam NRC reportage, 'breakdown of fragile, important coexistence' in India
-
In Chennai, local organisations work toward restoring water bodies, with sustainability in mind
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Karachi: Former captain Younis Khan has turned down Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) invitation to be a special guest during the second Test against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium, starting Thursday.
PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that the PCB has invited Younis as a special guest keeping in line the board's policy to honour former greats during home matches.
File image of Younis Khan. AFP
But Younis, who had played an innings of 313 runs at the National Stadium when Pakistan last played a Test here also against Sri Lanka in February, 2009, has declined the invitation, an act which didn't go down well with the PCB.
"It is disappointing and upsetting that he is not coming. But Younis is a legend for us and it is his personal decision and we can't comment on that," Wasim said.
Wasim, however, admitted that the PCB needs to improve its relationship with some former cricketers, who had not been treated well in the past.
"I am on good terms with him (Younis) and he is a legend for us and we would like to see him working one day with the board," he said.
The PCB has also invited former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad and ex-Sri Lanka skipper Bandula Warnapurra as special guests for the first Test in Rawalpindi. Both the players were captains of their sides when the first official Test was held between the two countries in 1982.
Miandad and Warnapura both attended the Test and were warmly welcomed by the crowd.
Younis is apparently upset with the PCB after he failed to get the charge of the national Under-19 squad few months back as the board didn't accept his demand of not working the National Cricket Academy.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 18, 2019 22:15:46 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Debutant Abid Ali's historic century gives hosts last laugh in drawn first Test
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st Test Day 2 at Rawalpindi: Rain, bad light disrupts most of second day
Highlights, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 5 at Rawalpindi, Full cricket score: Abid Ali, Babar Azam tons impress hosts in drawn contest