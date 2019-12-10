First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 2 Dec 09, 2019
SCO vs USA
USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition | 3rd Place Play-off Dec 09, 2019
NEP vs MDV
Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
SL in PAK Dec 11, 2019
PAK vs SL
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 11, 2019
UAE vs SCO
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne says new coach Mickey Arthur's presence in visitors' squad a 'big advantage'

Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne feels the presence of former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur in their camp will be a "big advantage" when his side take on Azhar Ali's men in the two-Test series starting on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India, Dec 10, 2019 18:15:12 IST

Rawalpindi: Sri Lankan Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne feels the presence of former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur in their camp will be a "big advantage" when his side take on Azhar Ali's men in the two-Test series starting on Wednesday.

Arthur, who was appointed the head coach of Sri Lanka last week, held the same position in Pakistan from 2016 until the end of this year's ODI World Cup in July.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne says new coach Mickey Arthurs presence in visitors squad a big advantage

Dimuth Karunaratne said the onus will be on the Sri Lankan players to execute their plans properly. AP

"Mickey is with us and previously he was the coach of the Pakistan team as well so it is a positive thing for us that he knows the Pakistan team very closely and that has given us a lot of confidence for this series," Karunaratne said on the eve of the match.

However, the skipper said the onus will be on the Sri Lankan players to execute their plans properly.

"His presence is a big advantage to us as he knows each and every player very closely. How they think. How they prepare. But we have to do things right in the middle and implement our plans properly."

"Our bowlers have to bowl in the right areas to every batsman and we have to also apply ourselves in batting and fielding. Pakistan has never been an easy side to beat at home. The good thing is we know their game well having played regularly against them in Sri Lanka or UAE," he said.

Asked whether he wanted to repeat the performance of the T20 Sri Lankan team which came to Pakistan in October and won the series 3-0, Karunaratne said Test matches are different from white-ball cricket.

"Test cricket is different from white-ball cricket. The guys who came here last time they did what was asked of them. And now we have to do the right things at the right time. It is a long period of play over five-days and we have to do well over five days to win a match. Hopefully, we will have a good start tomorrow," he said.

He added that playing in Pakistan for the first time serves as a motivation for him do well in the series.

"I am in Pakistan for the first time and that is also a motivation for me to do well as I have played against them at home and in UAE. But this will be a different experience for me and most our guys who are playing here for the first time," he said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 18:15:12 IST

Tags : Dimuth Karunaratne, Mickey Arthur, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Test Series, Sports, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all