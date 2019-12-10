Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne says new coach Mickey Arthur's presence in visitors' squad a 'big advantage'
Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne feels the presence of former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur in their camp will be a "big advantage" when his side take on Azhar Ali's men in the two-Test series starting on Wednesday.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs PUD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs SAU Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs ODS Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Botswana Women beat Kenya Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 75 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Dec 11th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 11th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Exclusive: Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed's son Talha escapes assassination attempt; organisation suspects India's RAW
-
BHU professor Firoze Khan resigns from SVDV department following protests, to teach Sanskrit language at varsity's Arts Faculty
-
In Rajura rape case, 17 minor Adivasi girls and their families await a seemingly elusive justice
-
BS Yediyurappa secures govt in Karnataka with bypoll wins but political turmoil over shifting allegiance poses questions over anti-defection law
-
Mardaani 2, a film about rape and justice, has decided a provocative publicity campaign is the way to go
-
Climate change: Increasing presence of peafowl across Kerala piques scientists’ interest
-
BWF World Tour Finals 2019: PV Sindhu must find top gear to defend title; Kento Momota overwhelming favourite in men's singles
-
Videocon loan case: With Chanda Kochhar knocking HC’s door challenging termination, ICICI board’s actions are back in spotlight
-
Paul A Volcker, Federal Reserve chairman who waged war on inflation and helped shape US economy for decades, dead at 92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Rawalpindi: Sri Lankan Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne feels the presence of former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur in their camp will be a "big advantage" when his side take on Azhar Ali's men in the two-Test series starting on Wednesday.
Arthur, who was appointed the head coach of Sri Lanka last week, held the same position in Pakistan from 2016 until the end of this year's ODI World Cup in July.
Dimuth Karunaratne said the onus will be on the Sri Lankan players to execute their plans properly. AP
"Mickey is with us and previously he was the coach of the Pakistan team as well so it is a positive thing for us that he knows the Pakistan team very closely and that has given us a lot of confidence for this series," Karunaratne said on the eve of the match.
However, the skipper said the onus will be on the Sri Lankan players to execute their plans properly.
"His presence is a big advantage to us as he knows each and every player very closely. How they think. How they prepare. But we have to do things right in the middle and implement our plans properly."
"Our bowlers have to bowl in the right areas to every batsman and we have to also apply ourselves in batting and fielding. Pakistan has never been an easy side to beat at home. The good thing is we know their game well having played regularly against them in Sri Lanka or UAE," he said.
Asked whether he wanted to repeat the performance of the T20 Sri Lankan team which came to Pakistan in October and won the series 3-0, Karunaratne said Test matches are different from white-ball cricket.
"Test cricket is different from white-ball cricket. The guys who came here last time they did what was asked of them. And now we have to do the right things at the right time. It is a long period of play over five-days and we have to do well over five days to win a match. Hopefully, we will have a good start tomorrow," he said.
He added that playing in Pakistan for the first time serves as a motivation for him do well in the series.
"I am in Pakistan for the first time and that is also a motivation for me to do well as I have played against them at home and in UAE. But this will be a different experience for me and most our guys who are playing here for the first time," he said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 10, 2019 18:15:12 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal make comebacks as visitors announce full-strength squad for Test series
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: An emotional moment for all players, says Azhar Ali as Test cricket returns
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Revisiting the horrific 2009 Lahore terror attack that stripped nation of its 'identity'