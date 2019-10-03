First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
VAN in MAL | 3rd T20I Oct 02, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 26 runs
SL in PAK | 3rd ODI Oct 02, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
VAN in MAL Oct 03, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
SIN T20I Tri-Series Oct 03, 2019
SIN vs ZIM
Indian Association Ground, Singapore
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka's century goes in vain as hosts chase down 297 to wrap up series

Gunathilaka's 134-ball 133 lifted Sri Lanka to a challenging 297-9 in their 50 overs but Pakistan chased down the target in 48.2 overs for their first series win in 15 months

Agence France-Presse, Oct 03, 2019 01:32:33 IST

Karachi: Pakistan thwarted a spirited career-best century by Danushka Gunathilaka to defeat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third and final one-day international in Karachi on Wednesday, taking the three-match series in the process.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilakas century goes in vain as hosts chase down 297 to wrap up series

Pakistan's cricketers pose for a photograph with their trophy after winning the third and final one day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. AFP

Gunathilaka's 134-ball 133 lifted Sri Lanka to a challenging 297-9 in their 50 overs but Pakistan chased down the target in 48.2 overs for their first series win in 15 months.

Pakistan won the second match by 67 runs while the first match was rained off without a ball being bowled — both also in Karachi.

Pakistan were indebted to Fakhar Zaman (76) and Abid Ali (74) who provided a solid 123-run opening stand in 20 overs before Haris Sohail (56) and Iftikhar Ahmed chipped in with a 22-ball 28 not out.

Pakistan needed 37 in the last five overs as Iftikhar cut loose, hitting a six and a boundary to bring up victory — Pakistan's eighth consecutive ODI win over Sri Lanka since 2017.

Sohail and Iftikhar hit three fours and a six apiece.

Abid drove 10 well-timed boundaries in his 67-ball innings and looked set for his second hundred in his fourth ODI before he was trapped leg-before by spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Zaman hit seven fours and a six in his 91-ball knock before becoming paceman Nuwan Pradeep's first of two wickets for 53 runs.

Babar Azam, who struck a brilliant hundred in the second game, made 31 before being trapped lbw by Pradeep while skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed managed 23.

The matches revived one-day international cricket in Karachi after a gap of ten years.

International teams had mainly stayed away from Pakistan following the deadly attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

Pakistan did not stage international cricket for six years before Zimbabwe toured in 2015 followed by visits from a World XI, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Gunathilaka stars for Sri Lanka

Earlier, Gunathilaka anchored Sri Lanka's innings after they won the toss and batted. The 28-year-old left-hander hit 16 fours and a six for his second ODI hundred.

Gunathilaka, suspended twice for breaches of discipline in the last two years, held the innings together with stands of 88 with skipper Lahiru Thirimanne (36) for the second wicket, 50 for the third with Angelo Perera (13) and 74 with debutant Minod Bhanuka (36) for the fourth.

He was finally dismissed in the 45th over, bowled by paceman Mohammad Amir who was the best Pakistani bowler with 3-50.

It was Amir who gave Pakistan an early breakthrough when he had Avishka Fernando caught behind for four by Sarfaraz who was leading Pakistan for the 50th time in an ODI.

Gunathilaka defied Pakistan's bowling with guts and determination, improving his previous ODI best of 116 he made against Zimbabwe at Hambantota in 2017.

Thirimanne hit four boundaries off 54 balls while Bhanuka had two sixes in his 39-ball knock.

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka hit a 24-ball 43 with five fours and two sixes as Sri Lanka added 50 in the last five overs.

The two teams will now play three Twenty20 internationals — all in Lahore — on 5, 7 and 9 October.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 01:32:33 IST

Tags : Abid Ali, Angelo Perera, Avishka Fernando, Babar Azam, Cricket, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lahiru Thirimanne, Minod Bhanuka, Mohammad Amir, Nuwan Pradeep, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Sarfaraz Ahmed, SportsTracker, Wanindu Hasaranga

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all