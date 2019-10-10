Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Coach Rumesh Ratnayake praises Pakistani hospitality, says smooth tour will encourage other teams to pay a visit
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs JHA Chhattisgarh beat Jharkhand by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs KAR Karnataka beat Mumbai by 9 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs HYD Hyderabad beat Andhra by 7 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Mizoram by 10 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs TRI Bengal beat Tripura by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Services by 48 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 157 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs HK Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 37 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 20 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 13 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT vs JER - Oct 11th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN vs AP - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs SIK - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT vs MEG - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Lahore: Sri Lanka's trouble-free tour of Pakistan amid presidential-level security has paved the way for other cricket teams to play in the country, according to Sri Lanka coach Rumesh Ratnayake.
"This (tour) has gone very smoothly and it will encourage so many other countries to come here," Ratnayake said.
Sri Lanka spent over two weeks in Pakistan for three ODIs and as many T20Is in what their head coach described as a "smooth tour". AP
"This tour is a message for the whole world."
Sri Lanka lost the ODI series 2-0 at Karachi, but its second-string side upset Pakistan in the Twenty20s with a 3-0 sweep at Lahore.
Major teams have avoided touring Pakistan since Sri Lanka's team bus was attacked at Lahore in 2009. Although Pakistan has hosted Zimbabwe, World XI and Sri Lanka sides for limited-overs matches over the last four years, this was the first time that a foreign team had spent two weeks in Pakistan.
"To experience the hospitality of Pakistan is a great thing, I've experienced it after a long, long time and, if anything, it's got even better," Ratnayake said.
"It was a lot of hard work for the whole system to have us here."
Ratnayake called the security "impeccable" and said he had "enjoyed every moment of it even though some of us came in doubt. But the doubt has been taken out now."
Several top Sri Lanka players refused to tour Pakistan due to security concerns, including its Twenty20 skipper Lasith Malinga.
But a young and inexperienced Sri Lanka team, led by Dasun Shanaka, swept top-ranked Pakistan in the Twenty20s.
Pakistan is due to host Sri Lanka for two Test matches in December, but Sri Lanka is yet to confirm whether the series will be played in Pakistan or at a neutral venue.
Updated Date:
Oct 10, 2019 21:39:02 IST
