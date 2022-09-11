Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final: Indian fans wearing India jersey denied entry to stadium; Watch

Cricket fans donning the India jersey was denied entry from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, to watch the Asia Cup 2022 final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Several Indian fans had purchased tickets for the title clash but were unable to make it into the stadium after being allegedly heckled by the security for wearing India jerseys.

India cricket team fan group The Bharat Army revealed details of the incident on their official Twitter account.

In the video, a fan stated that the security had told them they could only enter the stadium if they wore a Pakistan or Sri Lanka jersey.

“SHOCKING TREATMENT as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing ‘India jerseys’!,” Bharat Army posted on their official Twitter account along with a video of the fans’ ordeals.

😡 SHOCKING TREATMENT as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing ‘India jerseys’! #BharatArmy #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/5zORYZBcOy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 11, 2022

The Bharat Army then tagged the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council to investigate on the matter.

“The @icc & @ACCMedia1 we urge you to investigate as our members travelled all they way from India to watch the #AsiaCup2022 and have been told they can’t enter the stadium by local officials and the police! Absolutely shocking treatment!”

Having been put to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 170/6 on board on the back of an unbeaten 71 from Bhanuja Rajapaksa. Pakistan’s chase is currently underway in Dubai.

India have been knocked out of the Asia Cup after registering just the win in the Super Four stage, against Afghanistan. However, that was a memorable way to cap off their campaign as Virat Kohli registered his much-awaited 71st international century.

