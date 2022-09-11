Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final: Dilshan Madushanka concedes nine runs without a legal delivery

Sri Lanka seamer Dilshan Madushanka conceded eight runs without bowling a legal delivery in the first over of the Pakistan innings at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Sri Lanka assigned a target of 171 for Pakistan in the second over but started in a lousy manner as Madushanka gave away eight extras at the start.

Madushanka started with a no-ball straight away and awarded Mohammad Rizwan a free-hit to free the shackles. He then bowled two back-to-back wides down the leg side to give more extra runs to their opponent.

If that was bad, the next ball brought a bigger gift for Pakistan as an in-swinging delivery swung far away from the wicketkeeper as well and only settled after crossing the boundary line.

The boundary of a wide delivery was only followed by another wide to add to the frustration of Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka.

In first over: Extra:- 9 runs 0 balls

Babar & Rizwan:- 3 runs 6 balls — N I K H I L (@ImNIKDYA) September 11, 2022

Pakistan scorecard read 9/0 (0.0 overs).

The timeline read: N, WD, WD, 5WD, WD.

However, Madushanka then got his act straight giving away only three runs in the six legal deliveries and Pakistan ended the first over of their run chase at 12/0.

Sri Lanka then cramped Pakistan for runs for the rest of the powerplay as Pramod Madushan dismissed Babar Azam (5) and Fakhar Zaman (0) on back-to-back deliveries.

Pakistan’s batting mainstay Rizwan tried to steady the innings scoring 16 off 22 deliveries.

Pakistan ended their six overs of powerplay at 37/2 even after starting with nine extras.

