Pakistan vs South Africa: Pite van Biljon, Reeza Hendricks spur visitors to victory in second T20I

Lahore: South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second Twenty20 international in Lahore on Saturday, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.
Pite van Biljon and Reeza Hendricks both scored 42 as South Africa chased down a modest 145-run target in just 16.2 overs.
Fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius took 5-17 as Pakistan — sent in to bat — made 144-7 with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan scoring 51.
Pakistan won the first match by three runs on Thursday. The third and final match is on Sunday, also in Lahore.
Azam was batting on 77 and Alam on a solid 42 as Pakistan recovered from a precarious 22-3 to 145-3 in 58 overs, but play could not be started after the tea break.
The home side fought back from 27-4 in its first innings at Karachi to beat the Proteas by seven wickets and take a 1-0 lead the two-match series.
Rizwan held the innings at one end, changing gears in the 11th over when he hit three sixes off pacer Junior Dala to reach his fifty.