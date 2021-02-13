Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan vs South Africa: Pite van Biljon, Reeza Hendricks spur visitors to victory in second T20I

  • Agence France-Presse
  • February 13th, 2021
  • 22:40:44 IST

Lahore: South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second Twenty20 international in Lahore on Saturday, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

Pite van Biljon and Reeza Hendricks both scored 42 as South Africa chased down a modest 145-run target in just 16.2 overs.

Fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius took 5-17 as Pakistan — sent in to bat — made 144-7 with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan scoring 51.

Pakistan won the first match by three runs on Thursday. The third and final match is on Sunday, also in Lahore.

 

