Pakistan and South Africa are going to take on each other at Lord's in London on Sunday. This is the first time that Lord's is hosting a match in this year's edition of Cricket World Cup. Both teams have been performing below the expectations so far in the tournament with Pakistan lagging behind at ninth position on points table with just one win under their belt and South Africa at eighth, also with just one win.

On Sunday, at least one of these teams are expected to get back to winning ways and bring their World Cup campaign back on track. Not to forget, both these teams need to win all their remaining matches and then hope that other results to go in their favour.

But it is not just the lack of effort from both these teams that has been an issue, it is also the weather which has turned out to be major party spoiler for them. Pakistan have already lost one point, courtesy of rain against Sri Lanka while South Africa's match against West Indies was washed out.

On Sunday, however, it is expected that the match may start on time. But later on in the day, rain might come back to ruin mood in both the dressing rooms. As per Accuweather, London will be see sunshine throughout the day, from morning to afternoon, although the cloud coverage will be there. However, in evening, some rain is expected to fall and it may continue for long, putting some threat to the result of the match. Hence, DLS method is expected to play its role in the end. Both teams will be keeping a check on weather updates throughout.

