Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: It's the first match at Lord's and two struggling team will aim to get back to winning ways.

Preview: When Pakistan and South Africa meet in Match 30 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, it is going to be a must-win game for both teams. Both teams have extremely slim chances of making the semi-finals and only a massive collapse by the other teams can help them into the next round.

In the points table, South Africa are eighth with Pakistan ninth with only net run rate separating the two teams. South Africa have played six matches and won just once (against the bottom of the table side Afghanistan) with four defeats and a match getting washed out. Pakistan, on the other hand, have played one match less with one win (against England), three defeats and a washout as well.

South Africa's bowlers have delivered thus far in the World Cup but it is the batsmen who have failed at their job. They've been unable to chase down totals against England and Bangladesh and then been unable to defend totals against India and New Zealand. Against the Kiwis on 19 June, Kane Williamson's century denied them in a close finish.

Bar a decent showing against England, Pakistan have been disappointing too. They started off miserably with a collapse to lose to West Indies and since were unable to chase down totals against Australia and most recently against India. In the rain-curtailed encounter at Old Trafford a week back, Pakistan did a decent job of curtailing India's batting. But made a right mess of the chase to see a massive task ahead of them as heavens opened up again. With the D/L method applied, Pakistan were well short and eventually lost by 89 runs.

Full team squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

