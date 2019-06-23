Back to Firstpost
WC 2019
  1. Home >
  2. Cricket Latest News
  3. Live Blog

Live Updates

Pakistan vs South Africa, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Both teams look to get back to winning ways

Date: Sunday, 23 June, 2019 13:49 IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Yet to Start

Pakistan vs South Africa, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Both teams look to get back to winning ways

Highlights

13:42 (IST)

South Africa head coach Ottis Gibson speaks

Full Scorecard
13:32 (IST)

On Saturday, India won the choke and pressure battle against Afghanistan. 

Read more about the thrilling game here

Full Scorecard
13:21 (IST)

First game at Lord's in this World Cup

Full Scorecard
13:10 (IST)

With both teams virtually out of the semifinal race, South Africa and Pakistan will be battling it out for a consolation win in their World Cup match at Lord's on Sunday.

Read the preview of the match here.

Full Scorecard
13:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the iCC Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa.

We will bring you all the updates from the match so stay tuned. 

Full Scorecard

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: It's the first match at Lord's and two struggling team will aim to get back to winning ways.

Preview: When Pakistan and South Africa meet in Match 30 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, it is going to be a must-win game for both teams. Both teams have extremely slim chances of making the semi-finals and only a massive collapse by the other teams can help them into the next round.

In the points table, South Africa are eighth with Pakistan ninth with only net run rate separating the two teams. South Africa have played six matches and won just once (against the bottom of the table side Afghanistan) with four defeats and a match getting washed out. Pakistan, on the other hand, have played one match less with one win (against England), three defeats and a washout as well.

South Africa's bowlers have delivered thus far in the World Cup but it is the batsmen who have failed at their job. They've been unable to chase down totals against England and Bangladesh and then been unable to defend totals against India and New Zealand. Against the Kiwis on 19 June, Kane Williamson's century denied them in a close finish.

Bar a decent showing against England, Pakistan have been disappointing too. They started off miserably with a collapse to lose to West Indies and since were unable to chase down totals against Australia and most recently against India. In the rain-curtailed encounter at Old Trafford a week back, Pakistan did a decent job of curtailing India's batting. But made a right mess of the chase to see a massive task ahead of them as heavens opened up again. With the D/L method applied, Pakistan were well short and eventually lost by 89 runs.

Full team squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-HaqFakhar ZamanBabar AzamMohammad HafeezShoaib MalikSarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad WasimShadab KhanHasan AliMohammad AmirWahab RiazHaris SohailAsif AliShaheen AfridiMohammad Hasnain.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de KockImran TahirDavid MillerJP DuminyLungi NgidiKagiso RabadaAiden MarkramChris MorrisAndile PhehlukwayoTabraiz ShamsiDale SteynDwaine PretpriusRassie van der DussenHashim Amla.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2019

Tags : #Cricket World Cup #Cricket World Cup 2019 #cricket World Cup schedule #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan #ICC World Cup 2019 #ICC World Cup 2019 South Africa #Pakistan World Cup matches #Pakistan World Cup Squad #World Cup #World Cup 2019 #World Cup 2019 South Africa #World Cup squad

Also See