Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (test)

Pakistan Vs South Africa At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 04 February, 2021

04 February, 2021
Starts 10:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
91/3 (42.2 ov)

2nd Test
Yet To Bat

91/3 (42.2 ov) - R/R 2.15

Play In Progress

Babar Azam (C) - 40

Fawad Alam - 28

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Babar Azam (C) Batting 40 73 7 0
Fawad Alam Batting 28 94 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Keshav Maharaj 18 6 38 2
Wiaan Mulder 3.2 1 5 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 22/3 (14.5)

69 (69) R/R: 2.5

Fawad Alam 28(94)

Abid Ali 6(43) S.R (13.95)

c Aiden Markram b Anrich Nortje

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 in Rawalpindi

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 4th, 2021
  • 10:24:57 IST

Toss Report, 2nd Test: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi, kept the same eleven, going with two spinners and three pace bowlers.

Babar Azam, right, and his South Africa's counterpart Quinton de Kock. AP

South Africa brought in pace-bowling allrounder Wiaan Mulder in place of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, in a bid to strengthen their batting.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, George Linde

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 04, 2021 10:24:57 IST

Tags:

