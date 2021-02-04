Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 in Rawalpindi

|Pakistan
|South Africa
|91/3 (42.2 ov) - R/R 2.15
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Babar Azam (C)
|Batting
|40
|73
|7
|0
|Fawad Alam
|Batting
|28
|94
|4
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Keshav Maharaj
|18
|6
|38
|2
|Wiaan Mulder
|3.2
|1
|5
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 22/3 (14.5)
|
69 (69) R/R: 2.5
Babar Azam (C) 40(71)
Fawad Alam 28(94)
|
Abid Ali 6(43) S.R (13.95)
c Aiden Markram b Anrich Nortje
Toss Report, 2nd Test: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi, kept the same eleven, going with two spinners and three pace bowlers.
South Africa brought in pace-bowling allrounder Wiaan Mulder in place of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, in a bid to strengthen their batting.
Teams:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, George Linde
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)
TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)
With inputs from AFP
Azam has recovered from a thumb injury that kept him out of the two-Test series in New Zealand, which Pakistan lost 2-0.
Rabada, who last played a Test match in January 2020 against England and was injured after playing in a T20 against the same side last November, said he enjoys most the challenge of playing Test cricket.
Pakistan selectors had initially announced 20 players for the two-Test series but trimmed the squad to 17 for the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi.