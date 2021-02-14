Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs South Africa At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 14 February, 2021

14 February, 2021
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
South Africa

South Africa

106/8 (15.1 ov)

3rd T20I
Pakistan

Pakistan

Yet To Bat

South Africa Pakistan
106/8 (15.1 ov) - R/R 6.99

Play In Progress

Bjorn Fortuin - 10

David Miller - 29

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
David Miller Batting 38 26 3 2
Lutho Sipamla Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Faheem Ashraf 2 0 13 0
Hasan Ali 2.1 0 15 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 106/8 (15.1)

41 (41) R/R: 9.11

Bjorn Fortuin 10(12)
David Miller 29(15)

Bjorn Fortuin 10(12) S.R (83.33)

b Hasan Ali

Pakistan vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Lahore

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 14th, 2021
  • 18:34:12 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Toss Report: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final Twenty20 international against South Africa in Lahore on Sunday.

With the series locked at one-all, Pakistan have brought in leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood for his international debut.

Also included are batsman Asif Ali and medium pacer Hasan Ali. The trio replaced Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf.

File image of Pakistan’s Babar Azam, AP

File image of Pakistan’s Babar Azam, AP

South Africa brought back Bjorn Fortuin for Glenton Stuurman.

Pakistan won the first match by three runs while South Africa took the second by six wickets, both in Lahore.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin, Jon-Jon Smuts

Updated Date: February 14, 2021 18:34:12 IST

Tags:

