Pakistan vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Lahore

|South Africa
|Pakistan
|106/8 (15.1 ov) - R/R 6.99
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|David Miller
|Batting
|38
|26
|3
|2
|Lutho Sipamla
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Faheem Ashraf
|2
|0
|13
|0
|Hasan Ali
|2.1
|0
|15
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 106/8 (15.1)
|
41 (41) R/R: 9.11
Bjorn Fortuin 10(12)
David Miller 29(15)
|
Bjorn Fortuin 10(12) S.R (83.33)
b Hasan Ali
Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard
Toss Report: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final Twenty20 international against South Africa in Lahore on Sunday.
With the series locked at one-all, Pakistan have brought in leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood for his international debut.
Also included are batsman Asif Ali and medium pacer Hasan Ali. The trio replaced Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf.
South Africa brought back Bjorn Fortuin for Glenton Stuurman.
Pakistan won the first match by three runs while South Africa took the second by six wickets, both in Lahore.
Teams
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood
South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin, Jon-Jon Smuts
Follow live score and ball-by-ball commentary from 1st T20I between Pakistan and South Africa at Lahore
Hasan finished with 5-60 to record his best match figures of 11-114 and help dismiss South Africa — who were set a daunting 370 to chase — for 274 before the tea break.
All-rounder Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Rizwan were dropped off successive deliveries before featuring in a 52-run sixth-wicket stand which guided the home team to 129-6 in the second innings at stumps