Pakistan vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T201 At Lahore

Toss report: South African captain Heinrich Klaasen won the toss and opted to bowl in the second Twenty20 International against Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday.

Pakistan, who lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by three runs on Thursday, kept the same combination.

South Africa made three changes from the first match in Lahore, bringing in Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman and Jon-Jon Smuts.

They replaced Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin and Jacques Snyman.

Stuurman, 28, is a right arm fast bowler who is making his Twenty20 International debut.

The last Twenty20 International will also be played in Lahore on Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jon-Jon Smuts

Umpires: Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)

