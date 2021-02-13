Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs South Africa At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 13 February, 2021

13 February, 2021
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Pakistan

144/7 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
South Africa

46/2 (6.0 ov)

144/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.2 46/2 (6.0 ov) - R/R 7.67

Play In Progress

South Africa need 99 runs in 84 balls at 7.07 rpo

Pite van Biljon - 11

Reeza Hendricks - 14

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Reeza Hendricks Batting 19 13 2 1
Pite van Biljon Batting 11 13 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Haris Rauf 2 0 26 0
Usman Qadir 0 0 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 21/2 (2.2)

25 (25) R/R: 6.81

JJ Smuts 7(8) S.R (87.5)

c Babar Azam b Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T201 At Lahore

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 13th, 2021
  • 19:09:51 IST

Toss report: South African captain Heinrich Klaasen won the toss and opted to bowl in the second Twenty20 International against Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday.

Pakistan, who lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by three runs on Thursday, kept the same combination.

South Africa made three changes from the first match in Lahore, bringing in Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman and Jon-Jon Smuts.

File image of Pakistan’s Babar Azam, AP

They replaced Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin and Jacques Snyman.

Stuurman, 28, is a right arm fast bowler who is making his Twenty20 International debut.

The last Twenty20 International will also be played in Lahore on Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jon-Jon Smuts

Umpires: Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: February 13, 2021 19:09:51 IST

