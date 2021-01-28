Pakistan vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada becomes third fastest South African to 200 Test wickets

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took his 200th Test wicket against Pakistan in Karachi on Thursday.
The 25-year-old dismissed Hasan Ali for 21 on the third morning of the first Test to reach the milestone in his 44th match.
2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets for Kagiso Rabada
He is the third-fastest South African to reach the milestone, achieving it in his 44th Test 👏#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/eXaZJTZCUb
— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2021
Pakistan were 323 for nine leading South African first innings total by 103.
Rabada made his Test debut against India at Mohali in 2015 and becomes the eighth South African to take 200 or more wickets in Tests.
Dale Steyn (439) leads the list followed by Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Alan Donald (330), Morne Morkel (309), Jacques Kallis (291) and Vernon Philander (224).
