Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Tomorrow 23 June Match: Schedule, Time, Venue

Pakistan have a massive task ahead of them when they take on South Africa at Lord's in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Both teams have an outside chance of making it to the semi-finals.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 22, 2019 14:05:17 IST

When Pakistan and South Africa meet in Match 30 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, it is going to be a must-win game for both teams. Both teams have extremely slim chances of making the semi-finals and only a massive collapse by the other teams can help them into the next round.

Malik had said early this year that the World Cup would be his last ODI assignment with Pakistan. Reuters

Shoaib Malik, like most of Pakistan players, has had a disappointing World Cup thus far. (Reuters)

In the points table, South Africa are eighth with Pakistan ninth with only net run rate separating the two teams. South Africa have played six matches and won just once (against the bottom of the table side Afghanistan) with four defeats and a match getting washed out. Pakistan, on the other hand, have played one match less with one win (against England), three defeats and a washout as well.

South Africa's bowlers have delivered thus far in the World Cup but it is the batsmen who have failed at their job. They've been unable to chase down totals against England and Bangladesh and then been unable to defend totals against India and New Zealand. Against the Kiwis on 19 June, Kane Williamson's century denied them in a close finish.

Bar a decent showing against England, Pakistan have been disappointing too. They started off miserably with a collapse to lose to West Indies and since were unable to chase down totals against Australia and most recently against India. In the rain-curtailed encounter at Old Trafford a week back, Pakistan did a decent job of curtailing India's batting. But made a right mess of the chase to see a massive task ahead of them as heavens opened up again. With the D/L method applied, Pakistan were well short and eventually lost by 89 runs.

When will Pakistan vs South Africa match take place?

The Pakistan vs South Africa match will take place on 23 June 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa match will be played at Lord's in London.

What time does the match begin?

Pakistan vs South Africa will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full team squads:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2019 14:05:17 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




