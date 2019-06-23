Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Difficult to watch,' Twitter reacts as Proteas are consigned to early exit
Pakistan's second win in six matches kept them in the playoffs hunt, three points behind England, with unbeaten New Zealand next in their sights on Wednesday.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|New Zealand
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|Australia
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|India
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Bangladesh
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|West Indies
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
Pakistan clung to slim hopes of making the semi-finals and ended South Africa's chances in a 49-run thumping victory at Lord's.
After losing narrowly to New Zealand on Wednesday, South Africa appeared ready to trudge home in a largely downbeat display. Pakistan scored 308-7, and South Africa's batting struggles were underlined again when it petered out on 259-9.
Pakistan's second win in six matches kept them in the playoffs hunt, three points behind England, with unbeaten New Zealand next in their sights on Wednesday.
The Proteas slumped to a fifth defeat and a washout in seven matches. With two matches to go, their misery is officially over, after winless Afghanistan. Though this is the worst-affected World Cup because of rain, nothing has appeared damper than performances from South Africa, which has failed to make the playoffs for only the second time.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the match:
Pakistan fans were quite happy with the performance
South Africa can no longer mathematically finish in a qualifying position
South African supporters were left wondering about the team's plans going forward
Mohammad Amir's performance with the ball was one of the highlights
Pakistan's fielding was a bit dodgy
With inputs from Agencies.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 23, 2019 23:50:49 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs South Africa Match, Weather update at London Today: Incessant rain expected in evening
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan need to improve fielding ahead of India clash, says captain Sarfaraz Ahmed
India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav help India extend winning run against arch-rivals