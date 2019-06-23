Pakistan clung to slim hopes of making the semi-finals and ended South Africa's chances in a 49-run thumping victory at Lord's.

After losing narrowly to New Zealand on Wednesday, South Africa appeared ready to trudge home in a largely downbeat display. Pakistan scored 308-7, and South Africa's batting struggles were underlined again when it petered out on 259-9.

Pakistan's second win in six matches kept them in the playoffs hunt, three points behind England, with unbeaten New Zealand next in their sights on Wednesday.

The Proteas slumped to a fifth defeat and a washout in seven matches. With two matches to go, their misery is officially over, after winless Afghanistan. Though this is the worst-affected World Cup because of rain, nothing has appeared damper than performances from South Africa, which has failed to make the playoffs for only the second time.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the match:

South Africa must think this World Cup is one long nightmare they are unable to wake up from. Pakistan still alive! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 23, 2019

Pakistan fans were quite happy with the performance



South Africa can no longer mathematically finish in a qualifying position



Pakistan thrash South Africa by 49 runs. Their dream of a semi-final place is just about alive. SA are - finally - definitely out. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 23, 2019

South African supporters were left wondering about the team's plans going forward



It really has been difficult to watch. I try and consider the plans and thoughts but I’m baffled. #SouthAfrica #CWC19 — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) June 23, 2019

Comments under Graeme Smith's tweet. So happy to know that all fans' knee jerk reactions are the same:

1. Sab ki nikalo

2. Saara board chairman ka qusoor hai

3. Youngster khilao

4. Pehle wale player behter hote thay pic.twitter.com/zIF8piI9zu — Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) June 23, 2019

@OfficialCSA There will be a lot of questions asked after this @cricketworldcup there is no doubt. Most important one for me is what will the 4 year plan look like moving forward when the dust settles? — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) June 23, 2019

Mohammad Amir's performance with the ball was one of the highlights

9 years on from that dark day at Lord's for Mohammad Amir. Thousands at the same ground are now chanting "Amir, Amir, Amir, Amir" #CWC19 #PAKvSA — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 23, 2019

Amir ko ek catch drop maaf hai, maybe even 2 considering his form in this WC & considering the catches dropped off his bowling. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 23, 2019

Pakistan's fielding was a bit dodgy



Excellent performance Pakistan! The bowlers backed up Haris Sohail's brilliant batting effort. Hope the momentum will be sustained in the games ahead. BUT the fielding must improve so many dropped catches, can't be excused at all! #WeHaveWeWill — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 23, 2019

Pakistani fielding coach teaching how to catch#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/EaxBdnGqec — عبدالحئی (@Abu_Aitmad) June 23, 2019

With inputs from Agencies.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here