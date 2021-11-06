Pakistan vs Scotland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Coverage of Pak vs Sco Match on Live TV Online

Pakistan's match against Scotland doesn't have larger consequences but Babar Azam's side will aim to maintain their winning run in the tournament.

Pakistan have already made it to the semi-final while Scotland haven't tasted a win in the Super 12 stage after impressive performances in the previous round. This will be the final match for both the teams in the Super 12.

It will be interesting to see the team combination of Pakistan. Considering the situation and the opponents, Pakistan can opt to rest a few key players ahead of the semi-final battle. But there's also a case about not changing a well-settled side and Azam's team will want to stick to the winning combination and carry the momentum to the last-four stage.

Scotland have one last chance to make an impact on the big stage against a top-quality side. They haven't got going in the Super 12 matches but they have played four matches and they will want to correct their mistakes.

"For us in Cricket Scotland, it is brilliant to see how we managed to get ourselves in the Super 12 (stage) and qualify for the next World Cup, so there is plenty to look forward to. We can't be happy with just playing a few Super 12 games. We need to be brave and push that a little-bit further, and we need support there," Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer said after team's defeat against India.

Here's all you need to know about the Group 2 match between Pakistan and Scotland:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Scotland take place?

The match between Pakistan and Scotland will take place on 7 November 2021.

What is the venue for Pakistan vs Scotland match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will Pakistan vs Scotland match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.