First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in BAN | 2nd Test Nov 30, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by an innings and 184 runs
WI in BAN Dec 09, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
WI in BAN Dec 11, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Yasir Shah breaks 82-year record by becoming fastest to 200 Test wickets

Yasir Shah dismissed Will Somerville in Abu Dhabi to reach the milestone in his 33rd Test, beating Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett's long-standing mark of 36 Tests achieved against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1936.

Agence France-Presse, December 06, 2018

Abu Dhabi: Pakistan's leg-spinner Yasir Shah Thursday became the fastest cricketer to take 200 Test wickets, breaking an 82-year-old record on the fourth day of the third Test against New Zealand.

The 32-year-old trapped nightwatchman Will Somerville leg before for four – his second wicket of the New Zealand second innings – to reach the milestone in his 33rd Test, beating Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett's record of 36 Tests achieved against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1936.

File picture of Yasir Shah. AP

File picture of Yasir Shah. AP

Yasir, whose 14 wickets helped Pakistan level the series 1-1 in Dubai, now has 27 wickets in the three Tests against New Zealand.

His 14 for 184 were the second best match figures in a Test for Pakistan, behind former captain and current prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, who bagged 14 for 116 against Sri Lanka in Lahore in 1982.

New Zealand, resuming at 26 for 2 on Thursday, fell to 37 for 3 after Yasir removed Somerville and were still needing 37 runs to make Pakistan bat again.

Yasir began the Abu Dhabi Test with 195 wickets in 32 Tests and on the opening day grabbed three early wickets but BJ Watling resisted with 77 not out, leaving him having to complete his landmark in the second innings.

Since taking seven wickets on debut against Australia in 2014, Yasir has been a key figure in Pakistan's Test team.

He took 12 wickets in that 2-0 series win over Australia in United Arab Emirates in 2014 and followed that with 15 against New Zealand in a 1-1 draw the same year.

That was followed by 24 wickets against Sri Lanka in 2015 and 10 in a match to beat England at Lord's a year later. He took 21 and 25 wickets respectively in series wins over the West Indies.

Yasir was also the fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets (nine Tests), reached 100 wickets in 17 Tests -- second only to Englishman George Lohmann who took 16 matches during a Test in Johannesburg in 1896.

The 32-year-old dismissed Will Somerville in Abu Dhabi to reach the milestone in his 33rd Test, beating Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett's long-standing mark of 36 Tests achieved against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1936.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2018

Tags : Abu Dhabi, Clarrie Grimmett, Cricket, Fastest To 200 Wickets, New Zealand, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs New Zealand 2018, Sports, Will Somerville, Yasir Shah

Also See



fp-mobile


A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all