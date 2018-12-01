Pakistan vs New Zealand: Shaheen Afridi set to make debut in third Test after shoulder injury forced Mohammad Abbas out
A shoulder injury to medium pacer Mohammad Abbas in the second Test in Dubai has paved way for Shaheen to make his mark in the last act of a gripping series which stands at 1-1.
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Manmohan Singh remains king of Teflon-coated morality as court finds ex-coal secy HC Gupta guilty in another case
-
#MeToo: Mumbai real estate firm's bosses accused of sexually harassing two foreign nationals
-
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding latest updates: Actress shares pictures from mehendi ceremony on social media
-
As Telangana Assembly election heads for tight fight, Andhra settlers may hold key to victory for Mahakutami
-
George HW Bush passes away at 94: A World War II hero, 41st US president donned many hats; a look back at the life and times
-
Hockey World Cup 2018: Behind China's rise, a South Korean coach groomed by an Indian at NIS Patiala
-
Anthropologist Madhumala Chattopadhyay recounts being first woman to establish contact with Sentinelese, Jarawa tribes
-
7 Isles Unclaimed or the Mumbai That Could Have Been
-
GDP growth at 7.1% in Q2: With economy struggling to keep pace, 7.5% full year target looks difficult
-
असम: इंटरसिटी ट्रेन में विस्फोट, 11 लोग घायल
-
दिल्ली-एनसीआर की हवा फिर हुई जहरीली, इस बार भी EPCA की सख्ती नजर आएगी?
-
राजस्थान चुनावः बीजेपी ने जनता की नहीं सुनी, अब जनता सुनने को तैयार नहीं
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव: मालवा के किसानों ने बढ़-चढ़कर किया वोट, बीजेपी की हो सकती है छुट्टी
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: मनमोहन सरकार के दौरान हुई थी 3 सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक, लेकिन हमने नहीं उठाया फायदा- राहुल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Abu Dhabi: Teenage pace sensation Shaheen Afridi is all set to cap his meteoric rise with a Test debut for Pakistan in the third match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi starting on Monday.
A shoulder injury to medium pacer Mohammad Abbas in the second Test in Dubai has paved way for Shaheen to make his mark in the last act of a gripping series which stands at 1-1.
"If I get a chance I will do my best," Shaheen told AFP on Saturday. "I always had belief in my ability and in my hard work although I didn't expect my chance will come in Tests so early."
Shaheen Afridi recently got his ODI cap.
The 18-year-old left-arm quick made his mark in a domestic match in September last year, claiming eight wickets for just 39 runs in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy game, the best figures by a Pakistan bowler on first-class debut.
The cricket world took notice of the 1.98 metre tall bowler who could hit the 90 miles per hour mark with the ball. Within 15 months he is already being compared to Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc and legendary Pakistan paceman Wasim Akram.
His rise to the Pakistan team began at home in Landi Kotal, a town in the Khyber District, close to the border with Afghanistan, where his elder brother Riaz who played one Test for Pakistan in 200, gave him his first bowling lessons.
"My brother was my role model who taught me how to bowl and how to approach cricket with a positive frame of mind," said Shaheen. "I owe my success to him."
Riaz also taught his brother a few shots to the extent that he is considered a handy hard-hitting all-rounder.
Since his impressive first-class debut, Shaheen has continued to attract attention, finishing with 12 wickets at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand this year and then grabbing a five wicket haul in a Pakistan Super League match.
Graduation
Shaheen graduated to Pakistan colours in the home Twenty20 series against the West Indies in March, but real success came against New Zealand in last month's one-day series in which he claimed back-to-back four wicket hauls and finished as man-of-the-series.
Just like Wasim Akram, Shaheen has also played just three first class matches before his first Test.
"Test cricket is the ultimate so matching the great Wasim's feat will motivate me a lot and just like I do in limited over matches, I will try to take wickets for my team to win the series," said Shaheen.
After his early form last month Pakistan's selection committee, headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq, named Shaheen in the Test squad for the New Zealand series with a view to developing him rather than playing him.
But Shaheen pressed his claims further when he took seven wickets — five of them clean bowled — in Pakistan A's win over England Lions in their four-day match in Abu Dhabi last month.
That performance and Abbas's injury pushed his chance earlier than expected.
"Our bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, coach Mickey Arthur and others have help me a lot and have worked very hard on me so I am ready to deliver my best."
The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with New Zealand winning the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi and Pakistan achieving an innings and 16 runs win in the second in Dubai.
Updated Date:
Dec 01, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs New Zealand, Highlights, 1st Test at Abu Dhabi, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Visitors trail by 18 runs
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Hosts suffer 4-run loss in first Test after losing last seven wickets for 41 runs; Ajaz Patel picks up five-for
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Mickey Arthur says Yasir Shah's 14-wicket haul spell is best he has ever seen