First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
SA in AUS | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2018
AUS Vs SA
Australia beat South Africa by 7 runs
SA in AUS Nov 11, 2018
AUS vs SA
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
ZIM in BAN Nov 11, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Shaheen Afridi receives maiden Test call, included in 15-man squad for upcoming series

Shaheen Afridi emerged on the scene last year, taking 8-39 in an innings in his first class debut, the best-ever figures by a Pakistani bowler in his first match.

Agence France-Presse, November 10, 2018

Lahore: Pakistan's selectors on Saturday included teenage pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi in a 15-man squad for the first two of the three Tests against New Zealand starting in Abu Dhabi next week.

The 18-year-old has been in a devastating form in the ongoing one-day series in United Arab Emirates, taking 4-46 and 4-38 in the two matches so far. The third and final one-day international is in Dubai on Sunday.

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi has been in red-hot form in the ongoing ODI series. AFP

He also took 3-20 in a Twenty20 match against New Zealand and four wickets in two Twenty20 internationals against Australia last month, also in UAE.

The sensational pace bowler emerged on the scene last year, taking 8-39 in an innings in his first class debut, the best-ever figures by a Pakistani bowler in his first match.

Pakistan and New Zealand play the first Test in Abu Dhabi 16-20 November. The second match will be in Dubai 24-28 November while the final Test is also in Abu Dhabi 3-7 December. A squad for the final Test will be announced later.

"Shaheen has been included in the squad keeping into account his current form," said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq adding that the youngster has impressed with his bowling.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir is still sidelined after his recent poor form while another paceman Wahab Riaz was dropped after being wicket-less in the first Test against Australia last month.

Also left out of the squad is opener Fakhar Zaman who made his debut in the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi last month, scoring 94 and 66 – apparently to rest his knee injury.

Left-hander Saad Ali was selected again after his fighting hundred for Pakistan 'A' against New Zealand 'A' in Abu Dhabi this week but there was no place for Shan Masood who hit centuries in each innings of the first side game between the 'A' teams in Dubai last month.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Saad Ali, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza.

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2018

Tags : Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Ali, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan Vs New Zealand 2018, Saad Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, twenty20 Internationals, Wahab Riaz

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all