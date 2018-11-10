Pakistan vs New Zealand: Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman star in hosts' six-wicket victory in second ODI
Pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi recorded his career best bowling while opener Fakhar Zaman hit a half century to help Pakistan to a series-levelling victory.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs BANW West Indies Women beat Bangladesh Women by 60 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs PAKW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 52 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs INDW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 34 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA Australia beat South Africa by 7 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 71 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Tipu Jayanti: Tempers flare in Kodagu as Karnataka govt's intent puts Congress, BJP on collision course
-
Telangana Assembly: TDP-Congress alliance to trounce TRS despite no big face to take on KCR, says CVoter survey
-
Sarkar actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on her character in AR Murugadoss film, political plans
-
MeToo movement, Sabarimala controversy: Tenets of feminism need a rethink as debate over gender equality deepens
-
Government-RBI rift: Forcing central bank to give Rs 3.6 lakh cr from cash reserves would jeopardise inflation story
-
US 'deeply concerned' about dissolution of Sri Lanka's parliament; says political crisis will derail country's progress
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: In Suresh Bhat's ghazals, a fight against oppression
-
Understanding mental illness: When Psychology fails to politicise, socialise its understanding of trauma
-
असमः जोरहाट के अस्पताल में 6 दिन में 15 नवजातों की मौत, समिति गठित कर जांच शुरू
-
सवा फीसदी वोट पर सत्ता बदलने वाले राजस्थान में सिर्फ दो बार बनी 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा वोट वाली सरकार
-
ICC Women's World T20, India vs New Zealand: जमकर बोला हरमनप्रीत का बल्ला, भारत ने जीत के साथ किया शुभारंभ
-
अयोध्या: नाम तो बदल गया लेकिन कब होगा राम की नगरी का विकास
-
MP विधानसभा चुनाव: पुत्र मोह ऐसा कि महाभारत के धृतराष्ट्र याद आ जाएं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Abu Dhabi: Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second day-night international in Abu Dhabi on Friday but the match was overshadowed by a worrying injury to opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq who was taken to hospital after being hit by a short ball.
Imam, on 16, was forced to retire after a short delivery from fast bowler Lockie Ferguson hit the grille of his helmet, making him dizzy before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Team management said Imam will undergo CT scans and will be monitored for the next 48 hours.
Pakistan bowled superbly on Friday night as they bowled out New Zealand for a mere 209. AFP
On the pitch, pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi recorded his career best bowling while opener Fakhar Zaman hit a half century to help Pakistan to a series-levelling victory.
Shaheen's 4-38 kept New Zealand down to 209-9 in their 50 overs before Zaman returned to form with a run-a-ball 88 for his seventh fifty to guide Pakistan to their target for the loss of four wickets in 40.3 overs.
Veteran batsman Ross Taylor top-scored for New Zealand with a laborious 120-ball 86 not out and added 75 for the fifth wicket with Henry Nicholls, who made a gruelling 33 off 63 balls.
With the win Pakistan broke a four-year losing streak of 12 consecutive one-day internationals against the Black Caps, starting with a 3-2 defeat in the UAE in 2014.
New Zealand had also beaten Pakistan 2-0 (in New Zealand 2015), 2-0 (in New Zealand in 2016), 5-0 (in New Zealand in January this year) and in the first match of the current series by 47 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
The win also sets up an intriguing final match in Dubai on Sunday.
Zaman, who had a poor 57 runs in the last six one-day internationals, punished the New Zealand bowlers with 11 boundaries and had given Pakistan a rapid 54 run start with Imam.
Undeterred by Imam's injury, Zaman added a quick 101 for the second wicket with Babar Azam who made a 50-ball 46 before both fell in the same Ferguson over.
Ferguson, who finished with 3-60, then had another lucky wicket of Shoaib Malik for ten when a ferocious pull deflected off Nicoll's shoulder and was caught at mid-on by Ish Sodhi.
Sarfraz fell for 13 but Mohammad Hafeez hit the winning boundary to finish with 27 not out.
Earlier, the Taylor-Nicholls stand lifted New Zealand after Shaheen once again rocked the top order following his 4-46 in the first match.
Shaheen dismissed destructive opener Colin Munro in the second over of the innings, holing out to a tough catch by Hafeez.
In his next over he deflected a straight drive to run out Kane Williamson (one) at the non-striker's end.
In his second spell, Shaheen yorked Tom Latham for one while Hafeez bowled George Worker for 28 to leave New Zealand struggling at 73-4.
Taylor, who made 80 in the first game, held one end intact and together with Nicholls ensured the innings did not finish under 200.
Nicholls was finally bowled in the 38th over by Hasan Ali who finished with 2-59.
Taylor hit three boundaries and a six for his 43rd half century in one-day internationals.
Pakistan were forced to leave out paceman Junaid Khan who injured his right toe and was ruled out of the series. He was replaced by Faheem Ashraf while New Zealand made no change.
Updated Date:
Nov 10, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Imam-ul-Haq returns from injury, no place for Mohammad Amir in 15-man ODI squad
Pakistan vs New Zealand, LIVE cricket score, 2nd ODI in Abu Dhabi
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Hosts take 1-0 lead in T20I series with thrilling last-over win over Kane Williamson and Co