For years, the flat pitch at Abu Dhabi has been compared to the Sheikh Zayed Road- the motorway that connects Dubai to the capital of the United Arab Emirates. But throughout this season, the track has been a revelation offering plenty for the seamers and spinners, right from day one. Setting a perfect venue for the decider between Pakistan and New Zealand with the series tied at one all.

The visitors had pulled off a heart stopping four-run win in Abu Dhabi in the first Test before the Kiwis crashed to a heavy defeat in Dubai.

Pakistan will be once again banking on leg spinner Yasir Shah to deal the knockout punch. The hero of many of Pakistan’s desert conquests in the past, was simply unplayable, especially in the first innings in Dubai where he bagged eight wickets. Shah has 195 wickets in 32 Tests and is on course to become the quickest bowler in the history of the game to claim 200 Test scalps. Clarrie Grimmett, a New Zealand-born Australian leg-spinner currently holds the record of reaching the milestone in 36 matches.

Hasan Ali, often dubbed as a One-Day specialist and missing out on Test berths to the likes of Mohammed Amir and Wahab Riaz, has bounced back in the ongoing Test series with some good spells. The pace attack will be tweaked because of a shoulder injury to Player of the Series against Australia –Mohammad Abbas. That opens the door for 18-year-old Shaheen Afridi to make his Test debut.

The lanky speedster has emerged as the latest poster boy of Pakistan cricket ever since he hit headlines with an eight wicket haul in an innings during his maiden first class appearance. To prove this was no flash in the pan, he was in red hot form in the Under 19 World Cup and the Pakistan Super League. While waiting in the wings for a place in the Test side, he has been creating waves in the limited overs format with Player of the Series in the recently-concluded One Dayers against New Zealand. The left-arm quick has made a big impression with his lethal swinging deliveries and toe crushing yorkers. His entry will provide firepower to the Pakistan bowling attack.

While the openers – Mohammad Hafeez and Imam ul Haq have found the going tough in the last few outings, hundreds from Haris Sohail and Babar Azam in the Dubai Test have been boosted the batting unit. Despite an unconvincing start in the last Test, Azhar Ali managed a doughty 81 to end his frustratingly long lean patch.

New Zealand are likely to bring in experienced Tim Southee who has been warming the benches in the last two Tests at the expense of Colin de Grandhomme. De Grandhomme, the third specialist fast bowler in the playing XI along Trent Boult and Neil Wagner, was included to lend solidity to the batting. But his showing with the willow has left a lot to be desired. De Grandhomme has scored just 14 runs from his four innings. In the spin department, Ajaz Patel bowled his side to victory in the first Test but the more experienced Ish Sodhi has looked rusty. The visitors have an uncapped off spinner Will Somerville in their ranks. It is unlikely that they will blood him in the series decider.

The batting may have imploded in the first innings in Dubai though many of these dismissals were brought about by the sheer brilliance of Shah. In the second innings, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls put up brave resistance. Nicholls, with two half centuries in the series, has used the sweep shots to good effect in countering the spinners. Kane Williamson has had a subdued series by his own lofty standards and will be desperate to sign off on a high. Much like Pakistan, the Kiwi openers – Jeet Raval and Tom Latham – have endured a string of poor scores. The two will be feeling the heat and if their run drought continues, their place in the side will be under threat for the forthcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

Despite a creditable draw in the last tour of the UAE four years ago, New Zealand’s last success on Asian soil has been a series win against Bangladesh ten years ago. Pakistan’s last series win against the Black Caps came in 2011 when Misbah ul Haq and his men won a two match series in New Zealand one nil.

For years Abu Dhabi has been a formidable fortress for Pakistan though it has been breached twice in the last two years. Sri Lanka humbled them last year and the home team chocked against New Zealand two weeks ago at the same venue. But the thumping victory in Dubai has boosted the green brigade who hold an edge and hope to end their desert safari on a winning note.