Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Report: Pakistan rode on Saud Shakeel’s patient first Test century and Safaraz Ahmed’s aggressive 78 to trail New Zealand by 42 runs on the third day of the second Test on Wednesday.

Lefthanded Shakeel batted throughout the day to go unbeaten on 124 off 336 balls in an innings spanned over eight hours before New Zealand spinners hit back late with four wickets and Pakistan finished the day at 407-9 at stumps.

New Zealand part-time seamer Daryl Mitchell squeezed out Pakistan in the final session which saw the host score 70 runs as leftarm spinner Ajaz Patel (3-88) chipped away with wickets of Agha Salman (41) and Hasan Ali (4) through juggling catches by Michael Bracewell and Devon Conway.

Leg spinner Ish Sodhi (2-94), who is recalled for the Pakistan Test tour after four years, had Naseem Shah and Mir Hamza clean bowled off successive deliveries, but Abrar Ahmed avoided the hat-trick ball with an umbrella of fielders surrounding him and was yet to get off the mark.

