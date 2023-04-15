Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Lahore on Saturday.

Pakistan won the first match by 88 runs in Lahore on Friday to start the five-match series. They kept the same winning combination.

New Zealand, missing several top players who are involved in the Indian Premier League, brought in batter Cole McConchie and all-rounder Henry Shipley.

They replaced Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi from the first match.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young

