Pakistan Vs New Zealand At National Stadium, Karachi, 26 December, 2022

26 December, 2022
Starts 10:30 (IST)
Lunch
438/10 (130.5 ov)

181/4 (62.0 ov)

1st Test
612/9 (194.5 ov)

438/10 (130.5 ov) - R/R 3.35 612/9 (194.5 ov) - R/R 3.14
181/4 (62.0 ov) - R/R 2.92

Lunch

Pakistan lead by 7 runs

Sarfaraz Ahmed (W) - 49

Imam-ul-Haq - 27

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Imam-ul-Haq Batting 81 171 7 1
Sarfaraz Ahmed (W) Batting 49 73 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Michael Bracewell 14 2 40 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 100/4 (39.1)

81 (81) R/R: 3.52

Imam-ul-Haq 27(65)

Babar Azam (C) 14(21) S.R (66.66)

lbw b Ish Sodhi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 5: Follow live updates, commentary and score from Karachi.

PAK vs NZ Live Score Updates 1st Test. AP

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 Report: Pakistan will need to bat-out the last day to avoid defeat in the first Test after New Zealand gained the upper hand Thursday through a masterly undefeated double-hundred by Kane Williamson in Karachi.

Trailing by 174 runs after the first innings, Pakistan finished the fourth day on a precarious 77-2, with Imam-ul-Haq on 45 and nightwatchman Nauman Ali four.

Pakistan have lost their last four Tests — including a first-ever 3-0 whitewash at the hands of England — and are now 97 runs behind with eight wickets intact.

The home team’s task of salvaging a draw shouldn’t ordinarily be onerous on a National Stadium pitch that has not so far taken sharp turn, but their propensity for middle-order collapses recently has given New Zealand the sniff of victory.

Williamson’s unbeaten double century enabled the visitors to declare their first innings on 612-9 — a good 174-run lead over Pakistan’s 438.

New Zealand are playing their first Test series in Pakistan for 20 years.

Updated Date: December 30, 2022 11:23:12 IST

Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st Test, Day 2 at Karachi: Latham, Conway put NZ in command
Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st Test, Day 2 at Karachi: Latham, Conway put NZ in command

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Highlights on Firstpost.

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson's double century puts hosts on backfoot on Day 4 of first Test
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson's double century puts hosts on backfoot on Day 4 of first Test

Kane Williamson’s 200 not out in 10 hours earned New Zealand a meaningful 174-run lead as the visitors declared at a monumental 612-9 at tea, with tailender Ish Sodhi scoring a career-best 65.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Karachi: PAK behind by 97 runs in 2nd innings
Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Karachi: PAK behind by 97 runs in 2nd innings

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Highlights: Pakistan finished Day 4 of the first Test at 77/2 in their second innings, trailing by 97 runs.