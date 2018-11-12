Pakistan vs New Zealand: ODI series ends at 1-1 after incessant rain washes out decider in Dubai
That left the series tied at 1-1 after New Zealand won the first match by 47 runs while Pakistan claimed the second by six wickets with both games played in Abu Dhabi.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs PAKW India Women beat Pakistan Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs SLW Match Abandoned
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs BANW West Indies Women beat Bangladesh Women by 60 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Chhattisgarh elections: Maoist hotbeds go to polls in phase one; officials hopeful of good turnout
-
BJP faces tough fight in Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh; high anti-incumbency due to lack of jobs gives Congress edge
-
Uncertainty continues in Sri Lanka as President Maithripala Sirisena dissolves Parliament; all eyes now on Supreme Court
-
In Jallianwala Bagh, 1919, Kishwar Desai documents little-known stories of events before and after the massacre
-
Sarkar movie controversy: AIADMK criticises Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan's support for Vijay's film
-
Mo’Halla and the film Jagte Raho on everything that doesn’t disappear
-
Up to Rs 65,000 cr set aside for rail infrastructure projects in Mumbai, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
-
LaLiga: Real Betis inflict first home league defeat on Barcelona in two years despite Lionel Messi's brace
-
राजस्थान चुनाव: दिल्ली में दंगल की रणनीति से जयपुर हुआ सूना
-
पोंजी भ्रष्टाचार मामले में कर्नाटक के पूर्व मंत्री और खनन कारोबारी जनार्दन रेड्डी गिरफ्तार
-
मोदी बहुत बड़े नेता, लेकिन 2014 जैसा माहौल बनाना अब कठिन: प्रशांत किशोर
-
बढ़ते वायु प्रदूषण से भारत में बिना सिगरेट पिए भी कैसे हर कोई बन गया स्मोकर?
-
Ind vs WI, 3rd T20 at Chennai: आखिरी गेंद पर भारत ने हासिल की जीत, सीरीज में किया क्लीन स्वीप
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Dubai: Persistent rain forced the third and final one-day international between Pakistan and New Zealand to be abandoned on Sunday, extending the Asian side's seven-year wait for a series win over the Black Caps.
New Zealand, set a daunting 280-run target against a potent Pakistan bowling attack were 35-1 after 6.5 overs when rain halted play.
That left the series tied at 1-1 after New Zealand won the first match by 47 runs while Pakistan claimed the second by six wickets with both games played in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan haven't beaten Black Caps in ODI series since 2011. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC
Pakistan have not beaten the Kiwis in a one-day series since their win in New Zealand in 2011, having lost in 2014 (2-3 in UAE), 2015 (0-2 in New Zealand), in 2016 (0-2 in New Zealand) and in January 2018 (0-5 in New Zealand).
Pakistan had posted a strong 279-8 after skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat and then their spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi had dismissed Colin Munro for nought in the first over.
When rain stopped play, George Worker was unbeaten on 18 and Henry Nicholls was 15 not out.
Pakistan batted well with Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail all contributing before Lockie Ferguson took a career best 5-45 for 11 wickets in the series.
Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez (19) put on 64 for the first wicket before Hafeez dislodged a bail with his heel while working Ferguson to long leg, bringing Azam to the crease in the 14th over.
Zaman hit eight boundaries in his eighth one-day half century before being caught on the long-on boundary off Colin de Grandhomme for 65.
Azam then paced the innings during a third wicket stand of 108 with Sohail.
Sohail struck two sixes and six boundaries in his 59-ball 60 before he was caught in the deep off Ferguson. Azam faced 100 balls for his 92 but that included just four fours and one six.
He finally fell in the 49th over as he tried to reach his ninth one-day hundred, caught in the deep off Trent Boult, small consolation for the left-arm seamer whose 10 overs cost 80 runs.
Pakistan lost four wickets in the last two overs and may regret scoring only 38 runs in the last five. Ferguson's previous best of 3-17 came against the West Indies at Christchurch in December last year.
New Zealand were without their skipper Kane Williamson who pulled out with a groin injury with Tom Latham leading the side.
Pakistan left out Imam-ul-Haq on precautionary grounds after he suffered a blow to his helmet in the second match on Friday.
The two teams now play a series of three Tests, with the first starting in Abu Dhabi from Friday.
Updated Date:
Nov 12, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman star in hosts' six-wicket victory in second ODI
Pakistan vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd ODI in Abu Dhabi, Full cricket score: Hosts win by six wickets
Pakistan vs New Zealand, Highlights, 3rd ODI in Dubai, full cricket score: Match abandoned due to rain