|Pakistan
|New Zealand
|135/4 (34.1 ov) - R/R 3.95
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Babar Azam (C)
|Batting
|70
|100
|8
|0
|Sarfaraz Ahmed (W)
|Batting
|8
|10
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Tim Southee
|5.1
|0
|21
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 110/4 (29)
|
25 (25) R/R: 4.83
Babar Azam (C) 17(21)
Sarfaraz Ahmed (W) 8(10)
|
Saud Shakeel 22(34) S.R (64.7)
c Henry Nicholls b Tim Southee
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates, Scorecard and Commentary on Firstpost.
Toss news: Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first in the first match of the two-Test series against New Zealand in Karachi.
The hosts recently lost the home Test series against England 3-0 and will be looking to get back to winning ways. It’s also important because their chances of playing in the World Test Championship final now hang by a thread.
The New Zealand Test side is being led by pacer Tim Southee after Kane Williamson stepped down from the post.
All matches of the series, two Tests and three ODIs, will be played in Karachi.
Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza
New Zealand playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel
