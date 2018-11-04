Pakistan vs New Zealand, LIVE cricket score, 3rd T20I at Dubai
Catch all the LIVE scores and updates from the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand
Toss news: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.
Pakistan, who have an unassailable 2-0 lead, made two changes with Waqas Maqsood given a first T20 cap on his 31st birthday and Usman Shinwari making a comeback.
New Zealand look to bounce back after defeats against Pakistan in first T20I. AFP
They replaced Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the side which beat New Zealand by six wickets in Dubai on Friday.
New Zealand brought in Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson and Seth Rance in place of Corey Anderson, Adam Milne and Ajaz Patel from Friday's line up.
Teams:
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan Shanwari, Waqas Maqsood, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
Umpires: Rashid Riaz (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
TV umpire: Shozab Raza (PAK)
Match referee: Javagal Sriniath (IND)
Updated Date:
Nov 04, 2018
