Toggle between tabs for full cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan, who have an unassailable 2-0 lead, made two changes with Waqas Maqsood given a first T20 cap on his 31st birthday and Usman Shinwari making a comeback.

They replaced Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the side which beat New Zealand by six wickets in Dubai on Friday.

New Zealand brought in Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson and Seth Rance in place of Corey Anderson, Adam Milne and Ajaz Patel from Friday's line up.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan Shanwari, Waqas Maqsood, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Umpires: Rashid Riaz (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

TV umpire: Shozab Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Javagal Sriniath (IND)