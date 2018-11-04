First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in AUS | 1st ODI Nov 04, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 04, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ENG in SL Nov 06, 2018
SL vs ENG
Galle International Stadium, Galle
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs New Zealand, LIVE cricket score, 3rd T20I at Dubai

Catch all the LIVE scores and updates from the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand

FirstCricket Staff, November 04, 2018

8/0
Overs
2.4
R/R
3.33
Fours
1
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Fakhar Zaman Batting 3 8 0 0
Babar Azam Batting 5 8 1 0
Seth Rance 1.4 0 3 0
Tim Southee 1 0 5 0

Toggle between tabs for full cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan, who have an unassailable 2-0 lead, made two changes with Waqas Maqsood given a first T20 cap on his 31st birthday and Usman Shinwari making a comeback.

New Zealand look to bounce back after defeat against Pakistan in first T20I. AFP

New Zealand look to bounce back after defeats against Pakistan in first T20I. AFP

They replaced Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the side which beat New Zealand by six wickets in Dubai on Friday.

New Zealand brought in Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson and Seth Rance in place of Corey Anderson, Adam Milne and Ajaz Patel from Friday's line up.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan Shanwari, Waqas Maqsood, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Umpires: Rashid Riaz (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

TV umpire: Shozab Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Javagal Sriniath (IND)

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2018

Tags : Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Colin De Grandhomme, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Live Cricket Score, Live Scorecard, Live Scores And Updates, New Zealand, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs New Zealand 2018, Ross Taylor, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Tim Southee

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all