First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in AUS | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
WI in IND Nov 11, 2018
IND vs WI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
ENG in SL Nov 14, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs New Zealand, LIVE cricket score, 3rd ODI in Dubai

Catch all the LIVE scores and updates from the second 3rd ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand

FirstCricket Staff, November 11, 2018

77/1
Overs
17.1
R/R
4.5
Fours
7
Sixes
0
Extras
1
Fakhar Zaman Batting 50 56 6 0

Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Report, 2nd ODI: Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second day-night international in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Shaheen Shah Afridi recorded his career best bowling while opener Fakhar Zaman hit a half century to help Pakistan to a series-levelling victory.

Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed (L) shakes hands with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Twitter: Image courtesy: @PCB_official

Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed (L) shakes hands with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Twitter: Image courtesy: @PCB_official

Shaheen's 4-38 kept New Zealand down to 209-9 in their 50 overs before Zaman returned to form with a run-a-ball 88 for his seventh fifty to guide Pakistan to their target for the loss of four wickets in 40.3 overs.

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor top-scored for New Zealand with a laborious 120-ball 86 not out and added 75 for the fifth wicket with Henry Nicholls, who made a gruelling 33 off 63 balls.

With the win Pakistan broke a four-year losing streak of 12 consecutive one-day internationals against the Black Caps, starting with a 3-2 defeat in the UAE in 2014.

New Zealand had also beaten Pakistan 2-0 (in New Zealand 2015), 2-0 (in New Zealand in 2016), 5-0 (in New Zealand in January this year) and in the first match of the current series by 47 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The win also sets up an intriguing final match in Dubai on Sunday.

 

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018

Tags : Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Kane Williamson, Live Score And Updates, Live Scorecard, Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Pakistan Vs New Zealand 2018, Ross Taylor, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Tom Latham, Trent Boult

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all