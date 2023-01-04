Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan Vs New Zealand At National Stadium, Karachi, 02 January, 2023

02 January, 2023
Starts 10:30 (IST)
Lunch
New Zealand

New Zealand

449/10 (131.0 ov)

2nd Test
Pakistan

Pakistan

224/4 (74.0 ov)

New Zealand Pakistan
449/10 (131.0 ov) - R/R 3.43 224/4 (74.0 ov) - R/R 3.03

Lunch

Pakistan trail by 225 runs

Saud Shakeel - 15

Sarfaraz Ahmed (W) - 27

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Saud Shakeel Batting 43 158 5 0
Sarfaraz Ahmed (W) Batting 27 39 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Matt Henry 20 7 46 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 182/4 (59.5)

42 (42) R/R: 2.96

Saud Shakeel 15(46)

Imam-ul-Haq 83(165) S.R (50.3)

c Tom Blundell b Tim Southee

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3 in Karachi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3 in Karachi: Pakistan trail New Zealand by 295 runs going into the third day.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3 in Karachi

PAK vs NZ Highlights 2nd Test. AP

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Report: Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel’s last-wicket century stand helped New Zealand take control of the second Test against jittery Pakistan on Tuesday.

Henry made a career-best unbeaten 68 off 81 balls while Patel also notched his Test-best of 35 as they added 104 for the 10th wicket and propelled New Zealand to 449 on Day 2.

Both Henry and Patel then struck early blows and captain Babar Azam was run out in a bizarre mix-up with Imam-ul-Haq in the final session before Pakistan struggled to reach 154-3 at stumps.

Imam was unbeaten on 74 and Saud Shakeel, who took nearly an hour before getting his first run off his 42nd ball and also survived a dropped catch, was not out on 13.

“No doubt that last-wicket 100-run partnership was not beneficial for us,” Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said. “It should not have happened but sometimes the last wicket becomes tough, it gets teasing and wherever you bowl they get runs. It’s not that they hit out, but they batted well.”

(with inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: January 04, 2023 11:05:27 IST

