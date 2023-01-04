Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Report: Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel’s last-wicket century stand helped New Zealand take control of the second Test against jittery Pakistan on Tuesday.

Henry made a career-best unbeaten 68 off 81 balls while Patel also notched his Test-best of 35 as they added 104 for the 10th wicket and propelled New Zealand to 449 on Day 2.

Both Henry and Patel then struck early blows and captain Babar Azam was run out in a bizarre mix-up with Imam-ul-Haq in the final session before Pakistan struggled to reach 154-3 at stumps.

Imam was unbeaten on 74 and Saud Shakeel, who took nearly an hour before getting his first run off his 42nd ball and also survived a dropped catch, was not out on 13.

“No doubt that last-wicket 100-run partnership was not beneficial for us,” Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said. “It should not have happened but sometimes the last wicket becomes tough, it gets teasing and wherever you bowl they get runs. It’s not that they hit out, but they batted well.”

(with inputs from The Associated Press)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.