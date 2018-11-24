First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 23, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Match Abandoned
IND in AUS Nov 25, 2018
AUS vs IND
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
WI in BAN Nov 30, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Dubai

Follow live updates of Day 1 of the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand.

FirstCricket Staff, November 24, 2018

34/2
Overs
18.2
R/R
1.87
Fours
4
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Trent Boult 6 3 13 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

Preview: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed urged his faltering batsmen to play long innings to help their team bounce back in the second Test against New Zealand starting in Dubai on Saturday.

Since the retirement of two senior established batsmen Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq last year, Pakistan have been struggling to post big totals, especially in the run chase.

In the first test, they made heavy weather of a modest 176-run target, collapsing from 130-3 to 171 all out as New Zealand pulled off a sensational four-run win in Abu Dhabi.

Sarfraz Ahmed and Kane Williamson, captain of Pakistan and New Zealand respectively, pose with the series trophy. AFP

Sarfraz Ahmed and Kane Williamson, captain of Pakistan and New Zealand respectively, pose with the series trophy. AFP

Sarfraz says that Pakistan have left that defeat behind but recognise the shortcomings of their batting.

"What mistakes we committed we have left them in Abu Dhabi," said Sarfraz on Friday.

"If you analyse our last eight Tests or so, our batsmen get out without playing long innings so we have spoken to them about that."

Since the Younis-Misbah era Pakistan batsmen have scored only three hundreds in eight Tests, one each by Asad Shafiq (versus Sri Lanka in Dubai last year), Mohammad Hafeez and Haris Sohail (against Australia in Dubai last month).

In that period Pakistan's Azhar Ali and Shafiq, who are now the senior batsmen, have been well below their best. Azhar has managed just 422 runs with no hundreds and Shafiq 590 with one hundred -- a far cry from what Pakistan needed.

Sarfraz said Pakistan badly need a win in the second Test.

"This is an important Test for us so we should play good cricket and we realise how important it is to bounce back and then go on to win the series," said Sarfraz.

Pakistan have called up lanky teenage paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi -- who took seven wickets against England Lions in the four-day game in Abu Dhabi this week -- but his chance of making a debut in Dubai are slim.

New Zealand are mulling the option of including a third spinner in uncapped off-spinner Will Somerville. The last time they played three spinners in a Test was against India in Kanpur two years ago.

New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls said his team are more confident after the win.

"Obviously, it was an ideal start for us to win the first Test and we have the belief heading into the second Test," said Nicholls who made a fighting 55 in New Zealand's second innings in Abu Dhabi.

"We bounced back after not an ideal start and found ways in conditions that are foreign to us, so it was nice and has given us confidence heading into the second Test."

"Pakistan will definitely look to bounce back so it's for us to improve and to assess quickly and adjust at a different ground and different wicket," said Nicholls.

Teams (from):

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Saad Ali, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Ish Sodhi, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Hasan Ali, Kane Williamson, Live, Live Cricket Score, Live Scores, New Zealand, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Pakistan Vs New Zealand 2018, Sarfraz Ahmed, Test Cricket, Yasir Shah

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all