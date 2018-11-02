First Cricket
WI in IND | 5th ODI Nov 01, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st T20I Oct 31, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
ZIM in BAN Nov 03, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
SA in AUS Nov 04, 2018
AUS vs SA
Perth Stadium, Perth
Pakistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Dubai

Catch all the LIVE scores and updates from the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand

FirstCricket Staff, November 02, 2018

153/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.65
Fours
11
Sixes
5
Extras
5
9/0
Overs
0.3
R/R
30
Fours
2
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Fakhar Zaman Batting 9 3 2 0
Babar Azam Batting 0 0 0 0
Ajaz Patel 0.3 0 9 0

Toggle between tabs for full cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Report, 1st T20I: Top-ranked Pakistan recorded a narrow two-run win over New Zealand to open their three-match Twenty20 series on Wednesday.

With 17 required off the last over, Ross Taylor (42 not out) and Tim Southee (5 not out) could only get 14 off left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi as New Zealand, returning to international cricket after seven months, ended 146-6.

Mohammad Hafeez (45) and captain Sarfraz Ahmed (34) had earlier helped Pakistan reach 148-6 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

New Zealand look to bounce back after defeat in first T20I. AFP

New Zealand look to bounce back after defeat against Pakistan in first T20I. AFP

Opening batsman Colin Munro top scored with 58 off 42 balls, scoring at a brisk pace in the batting power-play before New Zealand were strangled by Pakistan spinners in the middle overs.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan had Munro caught at long off in the 12th over and then ran out Colin de Grandhomme off a direct throw from backward point.

In between Shadab's twin strikes, captain Kane Williamson gave a simple return catch to Imad Wasim when he tried to turn around the left-arm spinner and got a leading edge as New Zealand slipped to 89-4.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali (3-35) then took the wickets of Corey Anderson and Tim Seifert in the 19th over to make things difficult for New Zealand.

Anderson struggled to accelerate the scoring during his 12-ball knock of nine runs before holing out in the deep and Seifert was clean bowled. Afridi kept his nerve in the final over and, despite conceding two boundaries, denied New Zealand victory.

Earlier, Pakistan lost both its openers — Babar Azam (7) and Sahibzada Farhan (1) — in the batting power-play. Debutant left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who opened the bowling, struck off his seventh delivery when he had Farhan caught at deep mid-wicket.

Azam, named man of the series for his prolific scoring in Pakistan's 3-0 win over Australia last week, was caught behind and Pakistan slipped to 10-2.

Asif Ali (24), promoted at No. 3, and Hafeez put on 67 runs before three smart catches reduced Pakistan to 121-5 in the 18th over.

Southee had Hafeez caught low at point; Glenn Phillips took a splendid catch in the deep to dismiss Asif Ali and Ahmed fell to a well-judged diving catch by Anderson in Ish Sodhi's last over.

Wasim (14 not out) then hit a four and a six off Southee's last two deliveries which proved decisive in the end.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

